Avantor® Appoints Frederic Vanderhaegen Executive Vice President, Americas and Europe

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, today announced Frederic Vanderhaegen has been appointed Executive Vice President, Americas and Europe, effective immediately. Vanderhaegen expands his current responsibility for Europe and the global Laboratory Products Group to include Americas region.

"Our space is very dynamic, with customer research and development a critical focus throughout the globe," said Michael Stubblefield, President and CEO. "Under Frederic's leadership, we will better serve our customers and continue to evolve our portfolio, capabilities and approach to bring innovative, workflow-based solutions across life sciences and other regulated industries."

"Avantor has a unique value proposition, offering mission-critical products and services from the laboratory to production," added Vanderhaegen. "I am excited for the opportunity to enhance our approach to serving our customers across the Avantor enterprise."

Vanderhaegen joined Avantor in 2018 and has significant leadership experience in the life sciences, biopharmaceutical, medical device and research industries.

About Avantor

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. One of our greatest strengths comes from having a global infrastructure that is strategically located to support the needs of our customers. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For information, visit www.avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook .

SOURCE Avantor and Financial News

