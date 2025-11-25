Avantor® Receives 2025 Edison Patent Award for Sustainable Viral Inactivation Technology

Research & Development Council of New Jersey honors Avantor for developing a biodegradable detergent solution that advances safe, sustainable biomanufacturing

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies industries, today announced the Company, in partnership with Amgen, received a 2025 Edison Patent Award from the Research & Development Council of New Jersey. The recognition was for their pioneering development of a biodegradable detergent that enables safer, more sustainable viral inactivation in biomanufacturing.

Co-developed by Avantor and Amgen, Avantor's detergent delivers effective viral inactivation while maintaining protein integrity and increasing process yield. This jointly developed technology addresses a critical industry challenge by providing a compliant, high-performing, and environmentally responsible alternative for producing monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and gene therapies.

"We are honored to be recognized by the R&D Council of New Jersey for this achievement," said Benoit Gourdier, Executive Vice President, Bioscience Production, Avantor. "Our collaboration demonstrates how strategic partnerships can drive scientific innovation and environmental responsibility to advance biomanufacturing. By developing safer, more effective detergents, Avantor is supporting our customers in producing vital therapies responsibly and with less impact on the environment."

Co-developed at Avantor's Bridgewater Innovation Center, this work strengthens Avantor's leadership in sustainable bioprocessing while showcasing the power of industry collaboration. The partnership also reinforces New Jersey's position as a global hub for scientific innovation and sustainable technology.

Read more about how Avantor developed J.T.Baker Viral Inactivation here.

About Avantor

Avantor® is a leading life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technology industries. We work side-by-side with customers at every step of the scientific journey to enable breakthroughs in medicine, healthcare, and technology. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities at more than 300,000 customer locations in 180 countries. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

Avantor Media Contact

Eric Van Zanten

Head of External Communications

610-529-6219

[email protected]

Avantor Investor Relations Contact

Allison Hosak

Senior Vice President, Global Communications

908-329-7281

[email protected]

SOURCE Avantor and Financial News