Avantor® Expands Centralized Service Center Model with Opening of Boston-Area Facility

The new facility in Watertown, Massachusetts, addresses the shortage of laboratory space for scientific research by enabling organizations to maximize their research footprint, accelerate discoveries, and reduce operational complexity through off-site support for essential but non-core services such as media and buffer preparation, chemical management, glassware washing, autoclaving, and other ancillary service capabilities.

Avantor's Centralized Service Center model helps customers reclaim thousands of square feet of laboratory space, reducing costs and freeing scientists from routine tasks that can hinder innovation. The newest facility in Watertown builds on this model and strengthens Avantor's growing global network of service centers. It supports pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic institutions, as well as adjacent R&D sectors, including the medical technology, industrial and advanced materials industries, with deep expertise in lab and production services, enhanced by digital tools, logistics, and quality systems to deliver a comprehensive, end-to-end solution.

"The opening of the Watertown CSC underscores Avantor's commitment to advancing science through innovative service models," said Tola Olorunnisola, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Advanced Laboratory Services at Avantor. "Our customers are facing unprecedented demand for research space and efficiency. This approach, designed to be scalable and adaptable for organizations across the life sciences sector, ensures labs can reclaim space and redirect resources to research and discovery."

The Watertown CSC marks an important step in Avantor's expansion of centralized service capabilities, providing:

Specialized features in glassware washing, autoclaving, media and buffer preparation to support ongoing and advanced R&D operations

SmartShelves and asset tracking systems for traceability, accuracy, and compliance

Daily logistics support, with materials picked, packed, and delivered across Greater Boston

Scalable services that grow with customer needs, from consumables management to equipment tracking and asset support

To learn more about the Watertown CSC, visit: https://go.avantorsciences.com/rs/251-TTP-665/images/2025-CSC-Flyer.pdf

Read more about the Watertown CSC here: https://www.avantorsciences.com/us/en/watertown-centralized-service-center?utm_source=press%20relea…

To learn more about Avantor's laboratory services, visit: https://www.avantorsciences.com/us/en/services/lab-production

About Avantor

Avantor® is a leading life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technology industries. We work side-by-side with customers at every step of the scientific journey to enable breakthroughs in medicine, healthcare, and technology. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities at more than 300,000 customer locations in 180 countries. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

