Avantor® Opens Single-Use Logistics Hub to Strengthen Global Biopharma Supply Chain

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, today announced it has opened a new single-use logistics hub in Westminster, Massachusetts, to strengthen the Company's global biopharma supply chain.

Located near the Company's Devens, Massachusetts, manufacturing site, the new facility serves as a center for raw material storage, quality control and distribution, streamlining Avantor's supply chain to support the double-digit growth of single-use solutions.

"Our customers require enabling solutions that support their efforts to bring new therapies to market, and Avantor's single-use business offers design and manufacturing support for their bioproduction processes. With the addition of our state-of-the-art Westminster facility, we now provide our customers with not only an end-to-end offering but the operations to comprehensively support it," said Dr. Ger Brophy, Executive Vice President, Biopharma Production at Avantor. "The site provides distribution and logistics management and allows us to better leverage our existing sites in North America, increasing the efficiencies we bring to our customers and the reliability for which our business is known."

In 2021, Avantor made significant investments in its single-use capabilities to address the growing global demand for single-use equipment and reliable supply. These investments have included strategic acquisitions of RIM Bio, a leading China-based manufacturer of single-use bioprocess bags and assemblies for biopharmaceutical manufacturing applications, and Masterflex®, a leading global manufacturer of peristaltic pumps and aseptic single-use fluid transfer technologies.

Avantor's Westminster site is the Company's sixth location in the U.S. supporting single-use solutions. The Company has single-use sites in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey and North Carolina.

