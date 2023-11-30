Avantor® Receives Top Score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

News provided by

Avantor and Financial News

30 Nov, 2023, 16:05 ET

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and technology industries received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) and was recognized as an Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion honoree. The CEI is a national benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. 

"At Avantor, we are focused on creating an inclusive workplace that celebrates diversity and we understand the unique perspectives and experiences of our associates help to drive innovation," said Michael Stubblefield, President and CEO, Avantor. "We are proud of this recognition by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation of our efforts to support colleagues of all backgrounds and create a sense of belonging, and will continue to build upon the progress we have made in the past three years." 

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility. This year, 545 companies received a top score. 

Since Avantor initiated its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion office in 2020, the company has implemented several programs, policies and practices which support the LGBTQ+ community. Early efforts included the creation of employee resource groups and joining CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion in 2020.

Avantor's continued efforts include expanding health benefits to ensure full inclusion of spousal and partner benefits, family formation benefits and transgender benefits. The company also developed an LGBTQ+-specific benefits guide for associates and provided internal training on LGBTQ+ inclusion topics. In addition, Avantor is a co-signatory of the Human Rights Campaign's Business Statement Opposing Anti-LGBTQ Legislation. 

"Our diversity, equity and inclusion team and our Pride Network have been instrumental as we have worked to ensure that our benefits, policies and programming support an inclusive environment for our LGBTQ+ associates," said Noël France, Vice President, Diversity, Inclusion and Equity, Avantor. "This score is a testament to our associates and their engagement and involvement and we will continue this very important work."

Learn more about Avantor's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion by visiting our website. HRC Foundation's full 2023-2024 CEI report is available here.

About Avantor
Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and technology industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 300,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

Media Contact
Felicia Harvey
Director, Media Relations and Corporate Communications
Avantor
656-209-8579
[email protected]

SOURCE Avantor and Financial News

Also from this source

Avantor® to Host Investor Day on December 8, 2023

Avantor® to Host Investor Day on December 8, 2023

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and technology...
Avantor® to Participate in the 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Avantor® to Participate in the 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and technology...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.