Avantor® Recognizes Supplier Award Winners at 2024 Americas Sales Conference

News provided by

Avantor and Financial News

19 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and technology industries, kicked off the year at the 2024 Americas Sales Conference in Orlando, Fla. The event brought together attendees representing the Americas sales organization and suppliers, with a focus on collaboration and advancing solutions to serve customers.

Continue Reading
Avantor® Recognizes Supplier Award Winners at 2024 Americas Sales Conference
Avantor® Recognizes Supplier Award Winners at 2024 Americas Sales Conference

Supplier recognition is a key highlight of the conference, and the Avantor Supplier Awards recognizes excellence across a range of categories and product segments. Honorees are evaluated based on criteria such as product quality, collaboration, operational excellence, marketing, and overall performance. The 2024 Supplier of the Year award is nominated by the Avantor sales organization, honoring the supplier's outstanding product, field support and marketing programs.

"Avantor's Americas Sales Conference is an opportunity to recognize the contributions and achievements of our suppliers and deepen collaboration with our sales organization. Our suppliers are an integral part of our customer value proposition, and we are delighted to recognize their exceptional performance. Congratulations to all of our award winners," said Jim Bramwell, Executive Vice President, Sales and Customer Excellence at Avantor.

2024 Supplier Award winners

  • Supplier Diversity/Small Business Supplier of the Year: Hardy Diagnostics
  • Supplier of the Year – Clinical: Sonoco Thermosafe
  • Supplier of the Year – Chemicals: TCI Chemicals
  • Supplier of the Year – Equipment & Instruments: Sartorius
  • Supplier of the Year – Furniture: Kewaunee
  • Supplier of the Year – Chromatography: Agilent
  • Supplier of the Year – Laboratory Consumables: DWK Life Sciences
  • Supplier of the Year - Production and Safety Consumables: Vileda Professional
  • Supplier of the Year - Life Science: Oxford Nanopore Technologies
  • Responsible Supplier Program Performance Award: Elga Water Technologies
  • Operational Excellence Award - Top Platinum Level Achievement: TechNiGlove International
  • Supplier of the Year: Labconco

The 2024 European Sales Conference and Supplier Awards will take place February 5-7 in Lisbon, Portugal.

About Avantor
Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and technology industries. From discovery to delivery, we work side-by-side with scientists around the world to enable breakthroughs in medicine, healthcare, and technology at scale. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our extensive global footprint enables us to serve more than 300,000 customer locations in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

Media Contact
Felicia Harvey
Director, Media Relations & Corporate Communications
Avantor
656-209-8579
[email protected]

SOURCE Avantor and Financial News

Also from this source

Avantor® to Participate in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Avantor® to Participate in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and technology...
Avantor® Hosts Investor Day, Announces New Strategic Operating Model to Drive Growth and Productivity

Avantor® Hosts Investor Day, Announces New Strategic Operating Model to Drive Growth and Productivity

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma and healthcare,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.