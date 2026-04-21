Avantor® Unifies Masterflex® Portfolio to Streamline Fluid Management from R&D to Bioprocess Manufacturing

"For decades, Masterflex has been synonymous with precision and reliability in peristaltic pumps used in fluid handling," said Benoit Gourdier, Executive Vice President, Bioscience & Medtech Products, Avantor. "Unifying our portfolio under the Masterflex name makes it easier for customers to tailor solutions, for their specific processes and molecules, within a consistent framework, supporting smoother transition from development to production."

Designed for secure fluid transfer and reliable connections, Masterflex solutions support consistent performance as processes scale. The portfolio continues to advance bioprocessing applications, with PROFINET-enabled connectivity that supports interoperability between Masterflex peristaltic pumps and process control systems. New, purpose-built storage containers further support safe, efficient fluid handling and transfer across workflows. Combined with Avantor's J.T. Baker® high-purity process chemicals, these solutions provide a more unified bioprocessing approach.

At INTERPHEX 2026

Avantor will be attending INTERPHEX 2026, in New York City from April 21-23. The Company will demonstrate how this expansion enables biopharmaceutical customers to more easily select, configure, and deploy fluid handling solutions, reducing complexity and supporting more efficient scale-up.

At Booth #3643, Avantor will showcase fully operational integrated fluid management systems, demonstrating controlled fluid transfer, seamless connectivity, and scalability from benchtop mixing through production-scale processing, including connected tangential flow filtration (TFF), storage, and pump solutions.

INTERPHEX Technical Presentation

Zeiny Aubdoollah, Scientist, R&D Applications at Avantor, will present how fluid handling technologies support performance from development through production and describe a study demonstrating the scalability of Avantor Magnetic Mixers. The presentation will take place on April 21, 1:00–1:30 PM EST in Tech Theater B inside the exhibit hall.

Learn more about Avantor's fluid handling portfolio here.

About Avantor

Avantor® is a leading life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technology industries. We work side-by-side with customers at every step of the scientific journey to enable breakthroughs in medicine, healthcare, and technology. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities at more than 300,000 customer locations in 180 countries. For more information, visit corporate.avantorsciences.com on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

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Eric Van Zanten

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Avantor

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Avantor

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SOURCE Avantor and Financial News