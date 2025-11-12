Avast Brings AI-powered Scam Defense to Mobile

Avast takes on sophisticated scams with AI-powered protection for Android and iOS devices

TEMPE, Ariz. and PRAGUE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast, a leader in digital security and privacy and part of Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), today launched Scam Guardian and Scam Guardian Pro for mobile devices. Building on the desktop product, this mobile expansion brings the best in AI-powered scam protection directly to people's smartphones and tablets. Scam Guardian is available at no cost with Avast Mobile Security on Android and iOS, with an advanced version, Scam Guardian Pro, included in Avast Premium Mobile Security.

Since the beginning of the year, over 80% of all attacks blocked by Gen Threat Labs on mobile devices have been scams and social engineering attacks. On average, Gen blocks four scam attacks on mobile every second – that's more than one scam stopped every time you blink.

"Scams don't shout anymore – they whisper," said Leena Elias, Chief Product Officer at Gen. "They sound like a normal phone call, look like a text about a parcel you're expecting, or an email from someone you trust. They blend into the rhythm of everyday life – across the same inboxes, web pages, and calls you rely on to stay connected. Avast Scam Guardian Pro works proactively to block scam calls before they ring, and flags suspicious texts and emails before they reach you. It's like having a second sense for safety, built right into your phone."

Key features available in Scam Guardian Pro with Avast Premium Mobile Security, include:

Call Guard: Say goodbye to annoying scam calls. This feature automatically blocks them or labels incoming calls, so you always know whether to answer (or ignore).

Email Guard: Not your old-school email filter. Avast AI understands the context of emails and meaning of words, helping to sniff out scams – including the clever ones your email provider missed. It flags both safe and suspicious emails before you open them, helping to keep your inbox protected on any device, wherever you check it.

SMS Guard: Advanced AI for detecting those sneaky, sophisticated text message scams that try to trick you.

Scam Guardian, included in Avast Mobile Security at no extra cost and as part of the Pro version, includes:

Avast Assistant: Think of it as your personal, AI-powered cyber safety expert, always in your pocket. Ask questions and upload screenshots or links of suspicious websites, texts, emails, or offers, and get clear, simple advice on your next move, 24/7.

Web Guard: This clever tech works its magic behind the scenes. It checks every website you visit against millions of known dangerous URLs.

Starting today, Avast Scam Guardian and Scam Guardian Pro are available in France and Germany with Avast Mobile Security and Avast Premium Mobile Security. While initially available in France and Germany, these scam protection features will be rolled out globally soon.

For more information, please visit https://avast.com/de and https://avast.com/fr.

