MoneyLion Hosts Holiday Heist Giveaway to Help Make the Season Merrier for 50 People

"The holidays can hit hard financially, and we wanted to do something to help. The Holiday Heist Giveaway delivers real value at a moment when people need it most, and it reflects our mission at MoneyLion to empower every American to take control of their financial lives with confidence," said Richard Correia, Head of MoneyLion at Gen.

The Holiday Heist Giveaway is inspired by the idea that no one should have to rob a bank to afford Christmas. The giveaway offers a timely opportunity with a chance to offset overspending and holiday debt by helping people enjoy the season without financial regret.

How to Enter:

New to MoneyLion? Visit moneylion.com/HolidayHeist, create an account, and you're automatically entered.

Already a member? Log in on the app or website and click the Holiday Heist Entry button for your Initial Entry.

Starting today, participants can also earn up to two additional entries per day by liking and commenting on the Holiday Heist announcement card in the MoneyLion Discover feed.

Enter now at moneylion.com/HolidayHeist and follow MoneyLion on TikTok, X, and Instagram for updates, behind-the-scenes content, and winner announcements.

Giveaway runs from December 1, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. ET through January 24, 2026 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET with 50 winners each receiving $2,000, delivered to a MoneyLion RoarMoney account or by check.

No purchase or deposit is required. One Initial Entry per person; additional daily engagement entries are optional. No purchase or deposit is required to win — the Giveaway is completely free to enter nationwide (U.S. and D.C.).

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a leading financial technology platform and part of Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom with a family of trusted consumer brands. MoneyLion powers the next generation of personalized products, content, and marketplace technology through its top-rated consumer finance super app, premier embedded finance platform for enterprise businesses, and world-class media arm. Consumers gain control of their finances with an innovative suite of products to save, borrow, spend, and invest, seamlessly integrating the best offers and content from MoneyLion and its 1,300+ enterprise partners into one unified experience. Its mission is to give everyone the power to make their best financial decisions. Learn more at www.moneylion.com.

Media contact:

Malea Lamb-Hall

Gen

[email protected]

SOURCE Gen Digital Inc.