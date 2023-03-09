Avast Introduces Avast One Platinum

New premium service provides all-in-one personal protection beyond device security to include identity restoration and unlimited 24/7 tech support

TEMPE, Ariz. and PRAGUE, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), today launched Avast One Platinum, the new premium tier of the award-winning Cyber Safety service, Avast One. The new Platinum offering combines the full feature set from Avast One Family with identity monitoring and protection, identity theft resolution and reimbursement*, and premium technical support, to give people more control and reassurance over their digital lives.

"The new Avast One Platinum tier is a step-change improvement to the award-winning Avast One integrated solution," said Leena Elias, Chief Product Officer at Gen. "Platinum represents the best and most comprehensive Avast offer to date. It combines device protection, privacy, performance, and utilities capabilities and now adds identity theft protection and tech support. With greater protection from new and evolving threats and 24/7 premium technical support for IT issues around the home, every member of the family can have the confidence to embrace the digital world to the fullest."

Avast One Platinum provides a comprehensive protection and restoration service which includes the following key features:

Premium Tech Support : provides personalized help and remote support for any Avast product as well as all IT issues with phones, laptops, or printers with a dedicated hotline to Avast's tech experts 24/7.

: provides personalized help and remote support for any Avast product as well as all IT issues with phones, laptops, or printers with a dedicated hotline to Avast's tech experts 24/7. Dark Web Monitoring and Alerts: monitors for personal and financial data, such as banking information, driver's licenses, IDs, passports, and social security numbers, and notifies if information is found.

monitors for personal and financial data, such as banking information, driver's licenses, IDs, passports, and social security numbers, and notifies if information is found. Identity Theft Reimbursement: provides coverage of up to $2 million in reimbursement* in the event of identity theft, including recovering certain lost wages, stolen funds, and certain out-of-pocket expenses.

provides coverage of up to in reimbursement* in the event of identity theft, including recovering certain lost wages, stolen funds, and certain out-of-pocket expenses. Social Media Monitoring: monitors for bullying and violent, profane, or scam-related posts that indicate account compromise.

monitors for bullying and violent, profane, or scam-related posts that indicate account compromise. 3 Bureau Credit Report Monitoring: monitors credit files from three leading credit bureaus, TransUnion, Equifax, and Experian, and notifies about key changes such as new account openings, credit inquiries, exceeding credit limits, and missed payments.

monitors credit files from three leading credit bureaus, TransUnion, Equifax, and Experian, and notifies about key changes such as new account openings, credit inquiries, exceeding credit limits, and missed payments. Lost Wallet Protection: provides the ability to quickly cancel and replace credit, debit, and ATM cards if a wallet is lost or stolen which helps avoid incurring fraudulent charges and time spent ordering replacement cards.

provides the ability to quickly cancel and replace credit, debit, and ATM cards if a wallet is lost or stolen which helps avoid incurring fraudulent charges and time spent ordering replacement cards. Restoration Support: provides access to certified protection experts for troubleshooting and resolving identity theft issues, with assistance also available to initiate a credit freeze or dispute fraudulent credit report activity.

Following its debut in 2021, Avast One has introduced major updates on iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows platforms for both free and paid versions. These updates include Scam Protection, which identifies malicious communications, a cloud-based Email Guardian which blocks malicious links and attachments wherever an email account is accessed, Network Inspector, a home network protection tool, and Online Safety Score, all of which are included in Avast One Platinum.

Avast One Platinum is available now in the US and compatible with iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows platforms, protecting up to six family members and a total of 30 devices. Subscriptions are available for $249.99 per year. To learn more, visit https://www.avast.com/en-us/avast-one.

*Reimbursement of up to $2 million for Avast One Platinum for certain out-of-pocket expenses and lost wages, travel expenses, child, or elder care expenses. Coverage amount may vary depending on the plan. Benefits under the policy are issued and covered by Hamilton Insurance DAC. For policy terms, explanation of benefits and exclusions please visit the 2M Plan Summary of Benefits page.

