LifeLock Expands Identity Protection to Adapt to the Complexity of Americans' Financial Lives

TEMPE, Ariz. and PRAGUE, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity theft is no longer a single moment of fraud. It's an ongoing risk that can affect many parts of a person's financial life, driven by scams, data exposure, and the misuse of personal information. As people open new accounts, build savings, make investments, or buy property, their financial lives become more complex, and new risks can quietly appear along the way.

Today, LifeLock, the leader in identity theft protection in the U.S. and part of Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), has announced new products designed for this reality, offering clearer, more comprehensive protection that adapts to the complexity of people's financial lives. From those with simple financial needs to those managing multiple accounts, investments, and assets, LifeLock has been rebuilt to evolve as people's lives and circumstances change, helping protect their finances from fraud and other hidden risks at every stage.

"We have strengthened our products across all stages of identity theft and financial fraud to better protect what people have worked hard to build," said Ian Bednowitz, General Manager of LifeLock. "We now automatically remove data from the public internet to make people less likely to be targeted, provide AI-powered and human supported scam detection to stop fraud in its tracks, and include scam reimbursement in addition to our Million Dollar Protection Package, helping to defend the livelihoods of customers, whether they fall victim once or multiple times."

The new LifeLock plans simplify decision-making for people by providing the right level of protection at every stage of their financial lives. They can start by protecting just one checking account, and as their financial lives become more complex, they don't need to worry about the risks of opening more accounts, making investments, or purchasing a home, as the protection offered by LifeLock can grow with them.

LifeLock Core

For people with basic checking and savings accounts. Key features include:

Identity Fraud Recovery: Up to $1.05 million in identity theft coverage and recovery support if you become a victim of identity theft.

Credit & Financial Monitoring: 1-Bureau credit monitoring and comprehensive financial monitoring for up to two accounts of your choice.

Proactive Identity Alerts: Notifies you about dark web activity, social media risks, and breaches, plus automatic deletion of your personal data from data broker sites.

24/7 Virtual Advisor: Provides instant answers, guidance, and advice about identity theft, fraud, products, or if you believe you are being scammed.

Support: 24/7 access to a U.S. based Personal Restoration Specialist to help you resolve your case from start to finish.

LifeLock Advanced

For people with credit or loan accounts, and savings. Includes everything in Core, plus:

Identity Fraud Recovery: $1.2 million in identity theft coverage and $5,000 in scam reimbursement, helping cover losses from impostor or phishing scams that your bank won't reimburse.

Credit & Financial Monitoring: 3-Bureau credit monitoring, scores, and reports, and Financial Monitoring for up to five accounts.

Support: 24/7 priority support for faster service and elevated access to dedicated restorations specialists.

LifeLock Total

For people with investments, properties, or retirement accounts. Includes everything in Advanced, plus:

Identity Fraud Recovery: $3 million in identity theft coverage, including up to $10,000 in scam reimbursement.

Credit & Financial Monitoring: covering all major account types, including checking, credit, savings, 401(k)/retirement, money market accounts, investment portfolios and your home title.

LifeLock Core, Advanced, and Total plans are available today. For more information including a full breakdown of features by plan, please visit https://lifelock.norton.com/products.

About LifeLock

LifeLock is the leader in identity theft protection in the U.S., and a brand of Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its family of trusted consumer brands. Millions of customers trust LifeLock to help protect their identities. LifeLock detects and alerts people to possible identity threats, and its dedicated Identity Restoration Specialists help people restore their identity if they do become a victim. All LifeLock members also have coverage through LifeLock's Million Dollar Protection™ Package which provides additional coverage for stolen funds and lawyer and expert support. Learn more at LifeLock.Norton.com and GenDigital.com.

1 Federal Bureau of Investigation Internet Crime Report

