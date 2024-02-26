AvaSure Episodic Virtual Care Solution Launched Today at ViVE 2024

AvaSure Episodic allows care teams to seamlessly collaborate regardless of location around admissions, discharges, rounds, consults and more, allowing health systems to better leverage the talents of their precious nurses and enhancing patient care and staff satisfaction

BELMONT, Mich., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaSure , the market leader in acute virtual sitting and virtual nursing, today announced a new solution for virtual episodic care called AvaSure Episodic™. The latest addition to AvaSure's Intelligent Virtual Care Platform includes robust two-way video capabilities with group calling and polite entry that provides full control over the quality of remote interactions. Nurse leaders in hospitals across the US and Canada can immediately start planning their deployment of AvaSure Episodic for common workflows such as admittance and discharge as well as virtual patient care, specialty consults, mentoring, and coaching.

AvaSure already provides virtual care solutions to more than 1,100 hospitals, with proven clinical evidence and customer results showing significant increases in safety, reduction in costs, improved patient outcomes, and higher staff satisfaction. AvaSure Episodic will improve the quality of episodic encounters at scale, which will further enhance the speed and efficiency of patient care.

"As Benefis is progressing in its virtual care journey, AvaSure Episodic has played an important role in proving the value of virtual nursing," said Rayn Ginnaty RN, BSN, MBA, President of Benefis Great Falls Hospital. "Our staff appreciates assistance with admissions and discharges from a remote, seasoned nurse and our patients appreciate being able to interact with a clinician and experience an efficient discharge with expert clinical teaching to prepare them for home."

AvaSure Episodic provides highly reliable episodic care capabilities that can easily scale to thousands of rooms and devices across multiple locations. AvaSure customers get access to expert clinical onboarding and ongoing technical support teams to ensure smooth implementation and adoption.

AvaSure Episodic enhances virtual care workflows with:

Fast, reliable two-way video: Clinicians admit and discharge patients remotely, engage with them on rounds, connect with specialists in other locations, and provide training and mentoring to other staff members using portable, flexible devices with high-fidelity cameras.

Clinicians admit and discharge patients remotely, engage with them on rounds, connect with specialists in other locations, and provide training and mentoring to other staff members using portable, flexible devices with high-fidelity cameras. Polite entry to patient rooms: Caregivers use AvaSure to respect patients' privacy, notifying patients before entering the room virtually with a doorbell chime and allowing them time to accept the call.

Caregivers use AvaSure to respect patients' privacy, notifying patients before entering the room virtually with a doorbell chime and allowing them time to accept the call. Group calling to include multiple parties: Care teams can easily invite family members, caregivers, and consulting specialists from multiple locations to join a group session, saving time and making conversations more efficient.

Care teams can easily invite family members, caregivers, and consulting specialists from multiple locations to join a group session, saving time and making conversations more efficient. Web-based access: Neither caregivers nor families need to download anything – all access to episodic care sessions is delivered via a web browser, whether on mobile or desktop.

Neither caregivers nor families need to download anything – all access to episodic care sessions is delivered via a web browser, whether on mobile or desktop. Integration with Epic: Caregivers can easily launch virtual patient visits from Epic without disrupting their workflow, creating a seamless experience.

"As hospitals across the U.S. continue to be challenged with nursing shortages and retention, skill gaps and increased patient complexity, nurses are being stretched too thin. Virtual care has become essential to adapting to this reality," said Adam McMullin, CEO of AvaSure. "Integrating virtual care with daily bedside workflows for a wide range of interactions is not only more efficient for care teams, but extremely appealing to patients and their families."

In addition to AvaSure Episodic, AvaSure is investing heavily into advancing virtual care and has integrated additional artificial intelligence (AI) enhancements to its industry-leading virtual care platform. AI augmentation enables health system partners to enhance efficiency and time-savings while also improving the quality of care they deliver. 72% of AvaSure customers see outcomes in less than six months, including over 50% reduction in adverse patient events and a 6x return on investment. With over 5,000 deployments, the platform helps many of the best clinical teams in the nation deliver modern care from anywhere.

To learn more about the AvaSure Episodic solution, click here or stop by booth 2050 at ViVE 2024.

About AvaSure

AvaSure® is an intelligent virtual care platform that healthcare providers use to engage with patients, optimize staffing, and seamlessly blend remote and in-person care at scale. The platform deploys AI-powered virtual sitting and virtual nursing solutions, meets the highest enterprise IT standards, and drives measurable outcomes with support from care experts. AvaSure consistently delivers a 6x ROI and has been recognized by KLAS Research as the #1 solution for reducing the cost of care. With a team of 15% nurses, AvaSure is a trusted partner of 1,100+ hospitals with experience in over 5,000 deployments. To learn more, visit www.avasure.com .

Media contact: Marcia G. Rhodes / [email protected]

SOURCE AvaSure