AvaSure Introduces Virtual Classroom Webinar Series on Virtual Nursing

Hosted by Chief Clinical Officer Lisbeth Votruba, series will detail how nursing leaders can launch and implement virtual nursing programs

BELMONT, Mich., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaSure, the inventor of the TeleSitter® solution and the market leader in acute virtual care and remote safety monitoring, announced today that it will kick off a virtual classroom series on March 23, "Virtual Nursing 101," which will detail how nursing leaders can launch and implement virtual nursing programs.

The virtual classroom series is hosted by AvaSure Chief Clinical Officer Lisbeth Votruba, MSN, RN, who will be joined by special guests and experts to cover pressing industry topics, such as the role of the virtual nurse and how to build a virtual nursing business case, as well as lessons learned from ongoing programs.

"Nursing leaders across the nation understand the numerous benefits that virtual nursing could deliver to their health systems but often have questions about how to get started and what it takes to create a successful virtual nursing program," said Votruba. "We are delighted to launch this series to help spread awareness of how virtual nursing represents a new model of care that can help health systems improve patient safety, reduce labor costs, and protect staff from caregiver violence, while reducing documentation burden on staff and increasing staff satisfaction."

Votruba is a pioneering nurse executive committed to continuous improvement of healthcare and the diffusion of new technologies to drive patient and staff safety. She is a member of the Medical Surgical Nursing Certification Board (MSNCB) Virtual Nursing Job Analysis Task Force as a subject matter expert for the creation of a medical-surgical virtual nurse certification, and for nearly 15 years, she has worked extensively with over 1,000 hospitals in standing up their virtual care platforms.

The free, six-part series will take place on the last Thursday of each month and feature Votruba along with special guests and experts. The first session, scheduled for March 23 at 12 p.m. EST, will feature Terri Hinkley, EdD, MBA, BScN, RN, CAE, CEO of Academy of Medical-Surgical Nurses.

In this session, Votruba and Hinkley will discuss the role of the virtual nurse and what was involved in the creation of the MSNCB Professional Certification, the competencies to look for when hiring virtual nurses, and how to recruit for the role without exacerbating existing staffing challenges.

Virtual Nurse Webinar Schedule

March 23: The Role of The Virtual Nurse

April 20: Introducing The Clinical Resource TeleNurse Model: What Is It And How Can It Help?

May 18: Introducing The Expert Oversight TeleNurse Model: What Is It And How Can It Help?

June 22: Building A Virtual Nursing Business Case

July 20: Selecting The Right Technology Partner For Virtual Nursing

August 24: Starting & Scaling Your Virtual Nurse Program

About AvaSure

AvaSure provides the leading hospital virtual care platform to systems with nursing and staffing shortages that are challenged to significantly reduce labor costs without sacrificing patient health outcomes. Recently recognized by KLAS Research as the leader in reducing the cost of patient care, AvaSure is the pioneer in providing best-in-class, video-based AvaSure TeleSitter® and TeleNurse™ solutions. As a trusted partner of more than 1000 hospitals, AvaSure combines remote patient monitors, virtual nurses and other providers on a single platform to enhance clinical care without placing any additional burdens on existing staff. To learn more about AvaSure visit www.avasure.com.

