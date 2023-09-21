AvaSure Recognized as Leader in KLAS Virtual Sitting & Nursing Report for Driving ROI and Improving Patient & Staff Outcomes

Customers commend AvaSure's proven ability to drive outcomes, ROI, scalability and value continued investments, such as AI

BELMONT, Mich., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Segment Insights report from KLAS revealed that AvaSure customers have recognized the virtual care platform's ability to improve staff and patient outcomes while driving better financial performance and significant return on investment.

The report, the first-ever by KLAS on virtual sitting and virtual nursing solutions, is based on structured interviews of vendors' customers. The report designated AvaSure as the top performer in the market, noting that AvaSure is an established, recognizable name, and that customers recognize the platform's ability to drive outcomes, saying that in addition to reducing patient falls, the solution reduces tube/line interferences, prevents patients from taking outside drugs, and ensures staff safety by preventing patient aggression.

The KLAS report also found that customers have experienced positive financial outcomes from being able to scale sitters' capacity to observe patients and prevent adverse events. In addition to driving significant ROI, the AvaSure platform was rated at 8.2 out of 9 by customers in terms of getting their money's worth from the investment. Additionally, the 2022 KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report ranked AvaSure first for the greatest impact on reducing the cost of care.

"AvaSure's use cases for telesitting provide a huge return on investment," said one director, July 2023. "Instead of having multiple in-person sitters, we are using one person. We have economies of scale, and those give us that financial return. Even if we wanted to pay for in-person sitters, there is a scarcity of resources to get them. AvaSure has improved our patient outcomes for falls, fall prevention, and staff retention. It is frustrating when nurses don't have the resources they need. AvaSure has been an avenue for our nurses to get those resources through different means."

Separately, the report revealed that respondents overwhelmingly agree that virtual sitting and nursing solutions have been helpful in addressing staffing shortages. These solutions have helped organizations to increase their observation capacity from a 1:1 sitter-to-patient ratio, enabling one sitter to now observe several patients, freeing up skilled clinical staff previously assigned to sitting roles, and allowing them to apply their skills and expertise more meaningfully where needed the most.

"This KLAS report validates that AvaSure's virtual care platform is helping customers achieve genuine improvements to patient outcomes while alleviating staffing shortages and reducing costs," said Adam McMullin, CEO, AvaSure. "Customers continue to choose AvaSure because our solution is unmatched in its ability to combine intelligent workflow designs and thoughtful enhancements such as AI, integrations, cloud-based offerings, and flexible devices at scale. Our team is committed to supporting our customers at every stage of their virtual care journey, ensuring they have the tools and guidance they need to succeed."

The latest report is not the first time AvaSure has been recognized by KLAS. For example, earlier this year, AvaSure earned top marks from KLAS in a Second Look Performance report, which found that all interviewed customers were satisfied to highly satisfied with AvaSure's solution, noting AvaSure has continued to improve and deliver on its product, and that 100% of respondents would buy again.

KLAS is a research organization that helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering impartial vendor performance information.

To hear directly from AvaSure customers, register for the 2023 AvaSure Symposium by clicking here.

About AvaSure

AvaSure provides the leading virtual sitting and virtual nursing solutions to systems with nursing and staffing shortages that are challenged to significantly reduce labor costs without sacrificing patient health outcomes. Recognized by KLAS Research as the leader in reducing the cost of patient care, AvaSure is the pioneer in providing best-in-class, video-based AvaSure TeleSitter® and TeleNurse™ solutions. As a trusted partner of more than 1,100 hospitals, AvaSure combines virtual safety attendants, virtual nurses and other providers on a single platform to enhance clinical care without placing any additional burdens on existing staff. To learn more about AvaSure visit www.avasure.com.

Media Contact:

Marcia Rhodes

Amendola Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE AvaSure