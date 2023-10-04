AvaSure Symposium to Feature Health System Leaders Addressing Real-World Successes in Virtual Sitting, Virtual Nursing and The Latest Virtual Care Trends, Such As AI

Seventh annual in-person event will feature ten-plus customers discussing virtual sitting and virtual nursing, including St. Luke's Duluth, Michigan Medicine, Beacon Health, Baptist Medical Center South, Madonna Rehabilitation, Ascension Texas, UCHealth, and Corewell Health

BELMONT, Mich., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaSure, the market leader in acute virtual sitting and virtual nursing solutions, announced today that the full agenda is now available for the 2023 AvaSure Symposium, an in-person event for healthcare and nurse leaders seeking an unparalleled opportunity to connect, learn, and engage around virtual care.

The in-person event, designed to elevate healthcare leadership journeys with innovative and educational programming on AI, virtual sitting and virtual nursing, will feature at least ten customer speakers. Organizations with executives speaking at the event include: St. Luke's Duluth, Michigan Medicine, Beacon Health, Baptist Medical Center South, Madonna Rehabilitation, Ascension Texas, UCHealth, and Corewell Health.

This year's AvaSure Symposium will be held October 25–26 at the GVSU Richard M. DeVos Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

To register for the Symposium, click here.

Attendees will gain insights from clinical experts and customer success stories, while rediscovering the power of face-to-face interactions through networking with esteemed healthcare and nurse leaders to exchange ideas and build relationships that extend beyond the confines of a screen.

The vibrant in-person event features numerous compelling educational sessions, including:

Saving Lives Virtually: How to Keep Suicide Risk Patients Safe: Join us for a critical discussion on safeguarding the well-being of low-to-medium-risk suicide patients and pediatric patients through virtual sitting. Beacon Health and Baptist South will share why this approach works, discuss the policies that support it, and the transformative impact it has had on their organization.

Join us for a critical discussion on safeguarding the well-being of low-to-medium-risk suicide patients and pediatric patients through virtual sitting. Beacon Health and will share why this approach works, discuss the policies that support it, and the transformative impact it has had on their organization. Celebrating Remarkable Results: A Customer's Story of Reducing Falls : Nurse leaders from St. Luke's Duluth will share their inspiring story behind the strategies, challenges, and triumphs of reducing patient falls and achieving recognition in patient safety.

: Nurse leaders from St. Luke's Duluth will share their inspiring story behind the strategies, challenges, and triumphs of reducing patient falls and achieving recognition in patient safety. A Single Virtual Care Platform Designed for Growth: How UCHealth Scaled Virtual Sitting to Virtual Nursing to Save Lives : Learn how UCHealth innovatively designed a virtual hospital, making an impact on 1.4 million lives through the combination of virtual sitting and virtual nursing programs.

: Learn how UCHealth innovatively designed a virtual hospital, making an impact on 1.4 million lives through the combination of virtual sitting and virtual nursing programs. Navigating Staffing Challenges: The Equum Medical-AvaSure Success Story : This session will explore how Madonna Rehabilitation faced staffing issues and partnered with Equum Medical to achieve remarkable results.

: This session will explore how Madonna Rehabilitation faced staffing issues and partnered with Equum Medical to achieve remarkable results. Fostering Excellence: Cross-Functional Teams in Virtual Care: Corewell Health's Chief Information Officer will share firsthand insights into their collaborative journey, innovative strategies, and the pivotal role technology plays in shaping the future of healthcare.

Other reasons to attend include:

Dynamic learning, live: Immerse yourself in a live, dynamic learning environment. Renowned speakers, including customers and healthcare leaders, will share the latest insights and strategies, providing actionable takeaways for your leadership toolkit.

Hands-on workshops: Dive into interactive workshops led by AvaSure's clinical staff experts and nursing leaders. Experience hands-on learning, acquire new skills, and gain practical insights to excel in your healthcare practice.

Array of insights, in-person: Break down hospital borders by engaging with healthcare leaders from across the country, all under one roof. Embrace diversity, broaden your perspective, and foster a global IT and nursing community.

"We are thrilled the AvaSure Symposium is returning to an in-person event in 2023 and can't wait to reconnect with our wonderful nursing colleagues," said Lisbeth Votruba, MSN, RN, Chief Clinical Officer, AvaSure. "Healthcare and nurse leaders who attend the Symposium will have the opportunity to experience the power of in-person interaction and immerse themselves in a world of knowledge and inspiration while learning more about virtual care options to enhance patient care outcomes."

About AvaSure

AvaSure provides the leading virtual sitting and virtual nursing solutions to systems with nursing and staffing shortages that are challenged to significantly reduce labor costs without sacrificing patient health outcomes. Recognized by KLAS Research as the leader in reducing the cost of patient care, AvaSure is the pioneer in providing best-in-class, video-based AvaSure TeleSitter® and TeleNurse™ solutions. As a trusted partner of more than 1,100 hospitals, AvaSure combines virtual safety attendants, virtual nurses and other providers on a single platform to enhance clinical care without placing any additional burdens on existing staff. To learn more about AvaSure visit www.avasure.com.

Media Contact:

Marcia Rhodes

Amendola Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE AvaSure