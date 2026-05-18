Avatara Launches Mission Ready Offering (MRO) to Accelerate CMMC Readiness for Defense Contractors

New offering helps organizations become assessment-ready in as little as 60 days through Avatara's FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency platform foundation

Key takeaways:

MRO helps defense contractors become assessment-ready for CMMC Level 2 in as little as 60 days without rebuilding their existing IT environment

Built on Avatara's FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency foundation, MRO lets customers inherit 80% of the 320 CMMC Level 2 practice objectives on Day 1 and supports all 110 CMMC Level 2 controls

MRO combines compliant infrastructure, documentation acceleration, and C3PAO assessment coordination into a unified offering designed to reduce the complexity and operational burden of compliance

The launch addresses a growing Defense Industrial Base (DIB) bottleneck as hundreds of thousands of contractors prepare for CMMC requirements amid limited nationwide assessment capacity

ST. LOUIS, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avatara, which provides businesses with compliant IT systems-as-a-service, today announced the launch of its Mission Ready Offering (MRO), a new offering that gives defense contractors a faster, more predictable path to CMMC Level 2 readiness.

Built on Avatara's FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency platform foundation, MRO provides organizations with a fully managed Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) enclave that supports all 110 CMMC Level 2 controls and enables customers to inherit 80% of the CMMC Level 2 practice objectives on Day 1, accelerating CMMC readiness timelines to as little as 60 days.

The launch comes at a critical moment for the DIB. As CMMC requirements move into active enforcement across the Department of Defense (DoD) supply chains, thousands of contractors face mounting pressure to secure compliant infrastructure, complete documentation requirements, and schedule assessments in an increasingly constrained certification market.

"Companies should be focused on growing their business and supporting their customers — not spending years navigating fragmented infrastructure, disconnected security tools, and compliance uncertainty," said Rob McCormick, founder and CEO of Avatara. "Our mission is to help organizations thrive in regulated environments by simplifying the path to secure operations and compliance readiness, and MRO is here and now for an industry that needs trusted solutions."

Industry estimates indicate that more than 200,000 organizations will require CMMC Level 2 certification to maintain eligibility for DoD contracts, while only a limited number of authorized Certified Third-Party Assessment Organizations (C3PAOs) currently exist nationwide.

"Enterprises across the DIB understand that compliance is no longer optional — but most do not have the time, internal resources, or operational runway to spend a year rebuilding infrastructure and documentation from scratch," said Matt Pushkin, Vice President of Compliance and Government Solutions at Avatara. "MRO gives contractors a deterministic path forward. We provide the compliant platform foundation, the operational support, and the documentation acceleration needed to move organizations toward assessment readiness quickly and confidently."

Recent disruption across portions of the compliance and managed services market has added further uncertainty for contractors already navigating evolving CMMC requirements and limited assessment capacity. As organizations evaluate long-term compliance strategies, many are increasingly prioritizing stable, standardized platform environments that reduce operational risk and avoid the need for costly infrastructure rebuilds.

Avatara developed MRO to help defense contractors accelerate CMMC Level 2 readiness without spending months rebuilding infrastructure, assembling disconnected security tools, or creating documentation from scratch. Designed specifically for organizations operating under growing compliance pressure, MRO combines compliant infrastructure, operational support, documentation acceleration, and assessment coordination into a unified offering that compresses the path to assessment readiness.

MRO includes:

Dedicated CUI enclave infrastructure





Fully managed secure workspaces





24/7 U.S.-based support and monitoring





Multi-layered security and continuous backups





Hosted collaboration and secure file sharing





Documentation acceleration support





System Security Plan (SSP) templates and readiness guidance





Preferential assessment scheduling through Avatara's C3PAO relationships

Organizations using MRO can significantly reduce the complexity, cost, and operational disruption often associated with traditional compliance initiatives.

MRO expands on Avatara's recently announced FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency milestone, which established the company's platform foundation for organizations operating in highly regulated industries and handling sensitive workloads.

Avatara Platform is a fully managed, compliant information system pre-designed to host and operate a customer's complete IT environment. The platform delivers standardized, CMMC-aligned enterprise and enclave workspaces that are built, secured, and operated by Avatara on behalf of each customer.

Avatara's MRO is available immediately. For more information, please visit: www.avataraplatform.com/mro.

About Avatara:

Headquartered in St. Louis, Avatara is the developer of Avatara Platform, a fully managed, all-inclusive, IT systems-as-a-service platform that allows businesses to significantly cut their annual IT spend, while meeting the rising tide of security and compliance standards impacting industries throughout the world. Avatara solves the problem of increasing cost, complexity, and compliance — The Three C's of IT. We eliminate the endless cycle of acquiring, building, and maintaining an ever-evolving technology foundation to run your business.

Since its founding over 20 years ago, Avatara has worked with hundreds of businesses spanning a range of industries, including defense contractors, manufacturing, architecture, engineering, construction, healthcare, legal, finance, and retail sectors, among many others. Visit avataraplatform.com to learn more.

SOURCE Avatara