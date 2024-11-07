Avathon Adds Executives Focused on Logistics, High-Tech Manufacturing to Advisory Board

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avathon, provider of the leading AI platform for industrial operations, has renewed its commitment to the manufacturing and supply chain industries by adding an array of experienced executives from the logistics and high-tech manufacturing worlds to its advisory board.

Avathon's new advisors include Philippe Gilbert, former president of UPS Supply Chain Solutions; Bill Shea, former CEO of DCLI; Jackie Sturm, corporate vice president, global supply chain operations, Intel; and David Warrick, who served as general manager of global supply chain at Microsoft during his 23-year tenure at the company.

"The supply chain and high-tech manufacturing industries have just started to take advantage of the promise of AI. Our new advisors will help us continue to develop significant AI-fueled applications that drive real change in industries that can be slow to evolve," said Lord John Browne of Madingley, former Group Chief Executive of BP plc and chairman of the Avathon board of directors. "I look forward to working with and learning from each of them as we renew our commitment to these vital industries, empowering businesses crucial to the global economy through decades of technological advancements."

The Avathon platform encompasses a range of use cases in high-tech and semiconductor manufacturing, providing users with predictive maintenance, process optimization, and prescriptive actions that increase throughput, reduce costs, and save energy. With the platform, customers achieve end-to-end visibility and capture real-time insights that enable accelerated digital transformation.

Sturm and Warrick are well positioned to advise Avathon from a technology manufacturing standpoint. Before heading Intel's supply chain operations, Sturm served in executive positions at Hewlett Packard, Ridge Computer, and Apple. Warrick currently serves as executive vice president for enterprise at Overhaul.

Avathon already has a growing logistics customer base eager to tap into its route optimization and predictive analysis applications across all modes. With the Avathon Industrial AI platform, shippers can unify scheduling and operations into a single view of the business. In addition to optimizing current shipments, users can rapidly develop what-if scenarios and other simulations, strengthening global supply chains in an unstable logistics world. The platform extends beyond ships, trucks and airplanes, providing supply chain stakeholders with benefits throughout the value chain.

With their expertise in global logistics and transportation, Shea and Gilbert will ensure Avathon continues to develop applications that serve the industry. Gilbert's career has included leadership positions at UPS, DB Schenker and GEODIS. As the founder and CEO of DCLI, Shea is one of the founding fathers of marine logistics; he retired after serving for more than four decades in the transportation industry.

"Avathon's advisory board is an invaluable part of making our vision for Industrial AI into a reality," said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Avathon. "Our new advisors have significant logistics and high-tech manufacturing experience, which will be crucial as our strategy evolves and we introduce supply chain and manufacturing companies to an AI platform that grows at the speed of innovation."

