Avathon Launches Autonomous Intelligence for Energy Operations

Avathon is delivering a unified AI platform that connects data, decisions, and execution, unlocking new levels of operational intelligence and resilience across the global energy sector

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avathon, a leader in Autonomy for Operations, is expanding its collaboration with Google Cloud to accelerate the energy sector's transition to intelligent, autonomous operations. The partnership will advance Avathon's Autonomy Platform, a unified AI solution, with Google Cloud's scalable infrastructure and leading AI tools, including Vertex AI and Gemini Enterprise. This platform connects data, decisions, and execution to unlock new levels of operational intelligence, asset resilience, and sustainability for companies in oil and gas utilities, and renewable energy.

This deeper integration unites Avathon's AI-powered asset management and supply chain capabilities with Google Cloud's scalable and intelligent infrastructure. The integrated platform empowers energy providers to extract greater value from critical assets, ranging from compressor stations and pipelines to conventional power plants, wind turbines, solar inverters, and battery energy storage systems.

Managing the scale and complexity of the energy sector's operations is increasingly beyond the capacity of traditional human-driven systems. Avathon's Autonomy Platform directly addresses this by unifying disparate software systems and asset data. It then applies the power of agentic AI to enable faster processes, more intelligent decisions, and greater resilience against the dynamic operating market. Avathon gives energy companies true autonomy for operations—driving autonomous, semi-autonomous, and adaptive processes and actions for competitive and economic advantage.

Avathon Autonomy for Energy Operations, powered by Google Cloud, delivers real-time insights, predictive analytics, and prescriptive recommendations to optimize energy production, minimize downtime, and extend asset lifespan. Specifically:

The integration with Vertex AI enhances the platform's machine learning models, achieving greater precision in anomaly detection, predictive maintenance, and energy forecasting.





Gemini Enterprise enables the creation of intelligent operational agents that automate complex workflows, deliver on-demand insights, and empower proactive decision-making across geographically dispersed energy assets.

"The global energy sector is undergoing a profound transformation, requiring a convergence of intelligence, resilience, and sustainability. Leaders across the industry are seeking solutions that not only improve operational performance but enable long-term strategic progress," said Lord John Browne, Chairman of the Board at Avathon. "Through this collaboration with Google Cloud, Avathon is deploying advanced industrial AI—powered by Vertex AI and Gemini Enterprise—to help energy enterprises manage complexity at scale, enhance system-wide reliability, and operationalize data-driven decision-making across critical infrastructure reducing costs to consumers."

This expanded partnership builds on Avathon's proven success in the energy sector, including deployments with leading energy providers.

"Energy providers across the board are increasingly turning to AI to improve performance, reduce downtime, and operate more safely. Avathon's Autonomy for Energy Operations is delivering measurable results—whether it's optimizing preventive maintenance for power grids or enabling real-time video intelligence to reduce risk in the field," said Pradeep Tagare, Vice President and Head of Investments at National Grid Partners. "We've seen firsthand how this technology helps transform operations and are confident it will continue to meet the growing demand for smarter, more resilient energy infrastructure."

Google Cloud remains committed to accelerating the energy sector's ability to scale existing systems to be more reliable, resilient and efficient using AI innovation and cloud technology. This collaboration with Avathon demonstrates the powerful synergy between deep domain expertise and advanced cloud-native capabilities in driving transformation across critical infrastructure.

"By combining Avathon's industrial AI expertise with the scalability and intelligence of Google Cloud, we're helping energy providers unlock new levels of efficiency across their entire operations," said Kyle Jessen, managing director, Commercial Industries, Google Cloud. "Together, we're addressing the growing complexity of managing large-scale energy portfolios by providing a unified platform for holistic data management, analytics, and intelligent automation. This leads directly to improved yields, reduced operational costs, enhanced safety, and better compliance readiness for energy providers globally."

About Avathon

Avathon is the leader in Autonomy for Operations. The Avathon Autonomy Platform harnesses the power of Industrial AI to transform how organizations plan, orchestrate, and manage operations. Avathon delivers a scalable, secure platform that enhances asset performance, assists and automates decision-making and actions, and builds resilience across energy, utilities, logistics, and infrastructure industries. Learn more at www.avathon.com.

SOURCE Avathon