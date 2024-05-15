Avathon Capital Acquires Summit Professional Education

Leveraging its sector expertise and deep executive network, Avathon invests in Summit Professional Education following an extensive search for a differentiated continuing professional education platform

CHICAGO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avathon Capital ("Avathon"), a private equity firm exclusively investing in lower middle-market companies in the education and workforce markets, announced its acquisition of Summit Professional Education ("Summit"). Summit is a provider of in-person and online continuing and professional education ("CPE") courses for physical therapists and assistants, occupational therapists and assistants, and speech language pathologists.

Founded in 2004, Summit has established itself as a cornerstone in the CPE landscape, having educated over 400,000 students since inception and offering more than 1,500 courses nationwide. The company's extensive course library, coupled with its experienced base of over 100 instructors and robust technology platform, makes it an essential resource for health care professionals seeking to maintain licensure and enhance their skills through high-quality educational offerings.

"Our acquisition of Summit was driven by a meticulous research-first and executive-first strategy that identified Summit as a high-potential platform aligned with our investment criteria," said Brian Schwartz, Avathon Managing Director and Summit deal lead. "This approach, combined with our deep understanding of the market's nuances developed through our executive engagements, ensured a well-prepared and timely execution of this investment."

Nishaad Balachandran, Avathon Principal, added, "Summit's established market position and scalable business model make it an ideal platform to advance our presence in the professional education sector. Our strategic investment underscores our commitment to fostering growth and enhancing educational outcomes across the healthcare industry."

In partnership with the incoming executive team, Avathon will help the company accelerate its go-to-market strategy, expand its content library organically, and has already begun pursuing several compelling acquisition targets across the healthcare and financial services end-markets.

This acquisition marks Avathon's fourteenth platform investment, reaffirming its dedication to enriching the education and workforce landscape. Avathon's legal advisory for the transaction was provided by BakerHostetler and McGuireWoods. Houlihan Lokey served as the exclusive financial advisor to Summit.

About Avathon Capital: Avathon Capital, a private equity firm based in Chicago, specializes in investing in growing, lower middle market companies in the education and workforce markets. Avathon's principals are curious, creative, determined, and thoughtful investors. They show up prepared and ready to turn their relationships and experience into a competitive advantage for their partners. Avathon selectively targets opportunities where it can invest $20 to $50 million of equity capital and take a meaningful ownership position in companies with the potential to become enduring and strategically important businesses in their market. For more information visit: www.avathoncapital.com.

About Summit Professional Education: Summit Professional Education is a provider of in-person and online continuing and professional education ("CPE") courses for physical therapists and assistants, occupational therapists and assistants, and speech language pathologists. For more information visit: Summit Professional Education

