Avathon Industrial AI Platform to Maximize Efficiency, Revenue for Texas Battery Storage Projects

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avathon, provider of an AI platform for industrial operations, has deployed its Industrial AI platform to optimize four projects that collectively represent 730 MW of capacity in a battery energy storage-focused investment strategy at UBS Asset Management.

In 2022, UBS Asset Management acquired four Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) energy storage projects. The projects, which will become operational in 2024 and early 2025, provide flexibility, responsiveness, and dispatchability to the grid.

"Integrating Avathon's Industrial AI platform will allow us to focus on operations and asset management tasks that directly benefit the profitability of our commercial battery storage investment projects. The use of generative AI for compliance management alone is a value-add, on top of the many other features," said Mark Saunders, co-head of Energy Storage Infrastructure, UBS Asset Management.

AI brings visibility into the entire lifecycle of renewable assets, increasing performance while preventing unexpected component failures. Instead of using myriad programs to handle the increasing volume of data generated by renewable assets, Avathon empowers companies with a single AI-powered solution purpose built to manage an entire fleet of energy storage products.

"We are extremely pleased that UBS Asset Management's energy storage infrastructure team selected the Avathon Industrial AI platform," said Pervinder Johar, Avathon's CEO. "Battery energy storage systems are key to making the transition to a more renewable energy future."

Avathon provides a holistic operational view of the projects and improved efficiency across all operations. It empowers companies to take advantage of improved energy production without spending countless hours sifting through the terabytes of data generated by their assets – a tiresome and error-prone process.

About Avathon

Avathon extends the life of critical infrastructure while advancing the journey toward autonomy. Avathon's Industrial AI platform empowers commercial and government customers with scalable, secure, and value-driven solutions that enhance efficiency and resilience across heavy industry.

