Avathon Launches the First System-Level Industrial AI platform

Avathon, formerly SparkCognition, relocates headquarters to San Francisco Bay area

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avathon, formerly SparkCognition, has unveiled its pioneering AI platform to solve the most urgent industrial challenges, such as maximizing uptime of capital-intensive assets, enabling efficient ramp-up in manufacturing, and ensuring worker safety in industrial settings. By implementing a systems-level approach, Avathon's platform enables solutions that work for the world's most critical and complex infrastructure.

With over $100 trillion of aging infrastructure and increasing strain from supply disruptions, workforce shortages, and evolving security threats, Avathon is poised to meet this moment by bringing AI into the real world—to the people, machines, and industries that move the global economy.

"Avathon has an ambitious vision, investing significant capital to develop solutions that address the full scope of industrial challenges, such as the imperative energy transition to renewable sources of power," said Lord John Browne of Madingley, former Group Chief Executive of BP plc and chairman of the Avathon board of directors. "Avathon's platform is built to support global industry as it transitions from legacy infrastructure to the next generation of automation and sustainability."

Avathon is building on its decade-long history of creating AI-driven solutions across diverse industries. This experience has been distilled into a cohesive platform that integrates large engineered systems with the latest advancements in AI and other emerging technologies. To further develop this platform and expand its reach and impact, Avathon has decided to relocate its headquarters to Silicon Valley, a move that positions the company to harness the region's renowned innovation ecosystem.

"California continues to shape the future of innovation, with a talented and diverse workforce that's second to none," said California Gov. Gavin Newsom. "We're excited to welcome Avathon and its Industrial AI leadership to our state."

Avathon will usher in a new era of Industrial AI from its Silicon Valley headquarters, tapping into the area's talent, capital, and AI thought leadership. The company's relocation marks the beginning of a bold new chapter where AI-driven solutions will help industries across the globe unlock new levels of safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

John Chambers, founder and CEO of JC2 Ventures and an Avathon advisor, said: "Innovation is at the heart of Avathon. The company has created a brilliant technology platform that will transform how complex assets are built, operated, and maintained, ensuring the global economy's most critical systems remain resilient and adaptive."

Avathon has earned its status as a Unicorn startup by serving some of the world's largest companies. Its diverse customer base includes oil and gas supermajors, aerospace OEMs, global retailors, CPG manufacturers, and leading renewable energy operators. To best serve these customers, Avathon is building a fast-growing team that not only includes top AI scientists but also domain experts from various engineering disciplines and operational leaders with extensive industry expertise.

Pervinder Johar, CEO of Avathon, is focused on bringing industrial companies a technology platform that can grow with their businesses for decades.

"With full automation on the horizon, our goal is to empower businesses vital to the global economy for the next 50 years," Johar said. "We are moving the headquarters to Silicon Valley because that gives us the perfect environment for future growth; the speed of innovation, the ecosystem of similar companies, the talent – it's all very unique and ensures that we will always meet the needs of our growing list of customers."

"Though our home is now in the Bay Area," he continued, "we are excited to continue cultivating the remarkable engineering talent and expanding our footprint in the Austin area."

About Avathon

Avathon, a leader in Industrial AI, extends the life of critical infrastructure while advancing the journey toward full autonomy. Avathon's Industrial AI platform empowers commercial and government customers with scalable, secure, and value-driven solutions that enhance efficiency and resilience across heavy industry.

