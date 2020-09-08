Avature Announces Integration With WeChat Work, Boosting Its Efforts in China

DUBLIN and NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avature, a leading enterprise SaaS platform for talent acquisition and talent management, has announced an integration with WeChat Work, Tencent's enterprise-level office management platform that combines the traditional WeChat ecosystem with specific functions to manage communications within companies, improve internal stakeholder efficiency and boost business relations.

By integrating with one of the biggest tech companies in China, Avature continues to deepen its efforts and focus in the region, where it's already serving leading clients like L'Oréal, Bayer and Shell and, WeChat Work has supported more than 220 million people during the pandemic not only making it one of the market leaders but spearheading China's digital revolution in the workplace.

Thanks to the new partnership, Avature now offers single sign-on with WeChat Work, so users can seamlessly log into its portals directly from WeChat Work Station, without the need to enter credentials again. This way, recruiters and hiring managers can optimize their processes, save time and drive efficiency when carrying out a broad range of HR activities with ease and on-the-go.

The integration arrives amid a turning point in the region's business landscape. Lockdown measures and social distancing protocols motivated by the pandemic have accelerated China's digital transformation, prompting organizations to search for alternatives to optimize communications and engagement. As the country now begins to transit through its post-COVID reality, productivity apps are expected to be an intrical part of the work environment going forward.

"In addition to facilitating integrations directly requested by customers, Avature is continuously on the lookout for new integrations," Dimitri Boylan, Avature founder and CEO, explained. "These integrations will drive value and benefit users as part of our commitment to improving day-to-day life for sourcers and recruiters."

About Avature

Pioneer of CRM technology for recruiting, Avature is a highly configurable enterprise SaaS platform for talent acquisition and talent management that drives innovation in the HCM software space. Founded by Dimitri Boylan, Avature empowers the leading-edge HR strategies of over 650 enterprise-level customers in 164 countries and 32 languages. These include 110 of the Fortune 500 and 28 of the Forbes Global 100.

Avature's solutions include shared services sourcing, applicant tracking, video interviewing, campus and events recruiting, employee referral management, social onboarding, branded employee engagement and performance management, employee mobility and contingent workforce management. Avature delivers its services from its private cloud, located in data centers in the US, Europe and Asia, and has offices in Buenos Aires, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Munich, New York, Shenzhen and Paris. Learn more at www.avature.net or follow @Avature.

