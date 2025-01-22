AvaWatz Combines AI Innovation with Everyday Safety in New Investment Opportunity

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaWatz Company ("AvaWatz"), a trusted partner of U.S. Defense and Homeland Security and a leader in AI-driven autonomous systems is excited to announce the launch of a new equity crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder - https://wefunder.com/avawatz. Building on its mission-critical technologies and commercial successes, AvaWatz invites early supporters and new investors to join this groundbreaking opportunity that has already garnered significant government backing.

Dr. Rajini Anachi, CEO/Founder
For years, AvaWatz has demonstrated the unparalleled reliability of its AI solutions in defense and security settings. The company's R&D funding from government agencies like the U.S. Department of Defense and Homeland Security underscores its strategic importance. Now, AvaWatz is leveraging its advanced threat detection and behavioral analysis capabilities to revolutionize consumer applications, creating safer environments for everyday life.

"Imagine receiving detailed, automated care summaries about your child's day at daycare, including safety observations and developmental milestones, all while safeguarding their privacy," said Rajini Anachi, Founder/CEO of AvaWatz. "By adapting our military-grade computer vision technologies, we're bringing this level of innovation to schools, hospitals, and family settings."

This new consumer-focused initiative demonstrates AvaWatz's commitment to using AI to address challenges beyond defense, empowering parents, caregivers, and families with actionable insights and enhanced safety.

AvaWatz's latest crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder will contribute to:

  • Enhancing proven AI capabilities
  • Expanding commercial applications, including family-oriented solutions
  • Forging strategic partnerships
  • Scaling the expert team

"This campaign marks a pivotal moment in AvaWatz's journey," added Rajini Anachi. "By uniting with investors who share our vision, we can accelerate the development of technologies that redefine safety and security in both public and private sectors."

AvaWatz has chosen the WeFunder platform for its capital raise campaign. WeFunder is an equity crowdfunding platform that enables retail investors from all backgrounds to join AvaWatz on its journey to revolutionize the world of Trusted AI and Robotics. To learn more and to become part of this transformative mission, visit https://wefunder.com/avawatz

About AvaWatz
AvaWatz is an AI company specializing in advanced vision/perception, decision-making, and cooperative navigation for task execution using machine learning and physics-based algorithmic technologies. AvaWatz platform drives adaptive autonomous robotic systems built around a Detect-Decide-Act paradigm. AvaWatz provides End-to-End private/hybrid Cloud-based SaaS and real-time Edge AI solutions to public and private sector markets.

AvaWatz investments opportunity is open. Join us.

Media Person
Ajay Jain
508-475-9108

SOURCE AvaWatz Company

