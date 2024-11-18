AVCJ announces Asian Private Equity & Venture Capital Awards 2024 winners

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian Venture Capital Journal (AVCJ) by Mergermarket, an ION Analytics service, held its 24th annual Asian Private Equity & Venture Capital Awards in Hong Kong on 18 November. Established as a mark of excellence in Asian private equity, the awards celebrate the firms, professionals, and achievements that have shaped the industry. This year, the awards received over 130 submissions, with more than 60 firms shortlisted, reflecting the depth of talent and innovation across the region.

The AVCJ Awards are recognized for their rigorous and transparent selection process, combining nominations and votes from the private equity and venture capital community with input from a panel of expert judges. As the industry's premier information source, AVCJ is proud to champion the innovation and performance driving the sector forward, both through year-round editorial coverage, regional events and these annual accolades.

Tim Burroughs, Managing Editor of AVCJ, said, "Private equity and venture capital firms have once again demonstrated their ability to raise capital, originate deals, and secure realizations in Asia despite challenging conditions in certain markets. Most categories were heavily contested, with worthy candidates outnumbering places on the final shortlists. Moreover, the operational value-add and responsible investment categories – in which the winners are decided by specialist judging panels, rather than by public vote – continue to showcase how sponsors in the region are deepening their engagement with portfolio companies."

The winners are:

Category Winner FUNDRAISING OF THE YEAR – VENTURE CAPITAL 5Y Capital Evolution Fund III (5Y Capital) FUNDRAISING OF THE YEAR – MID CAP Kedaara Capital IV (Kedaara Capital) FUNDRAISING OF THE YEAR – LARGE CAP Bain Capital Asia Fund V (Bain Capital) DEAL OF THE YEAR – MID CAP Jinjer (J-Star, Potentia Capital) DEAL OF THE YEAR – LARGE CAP HDFC Credila (EQT, ChrysCapital Partners) EXIT OF THE YEAR – IPO Kokusai Electric (KKR) EXIT OF THE YEAR – SMALL CAP Moritex Corporation (Trustar Capital) EXIT OF THE YEAR – MID CAP Japan Wind Development (Bain Capital) EXIT OF THE YEAR – LARGE CAP McDonald's China (Carlyle) DEAL OF THE YEAR – SECONDARY ChrysCapital Partners RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENT Team Global Express (Allegro Funds) OPERATIONAL VALUE ADD Island Hospital (Affinity Equity Partners) EFRAC (Mandala Capital) FIRM OF THE YEAR – VENTURE CAPITAL Qiming Venture Partners FIRM OF THE YEAR – MID CAP Kedaara Capital FIRM OF THE YEAR – LARGE CAP Bain Capital AVCJ SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT H. Chin Chou

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporate organizations. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/

About ION Analytics

ION Analytics delivers personalized, targeted data and market intelligence to banks, investors, and corporates, helping clients find opportunities and drive better decisions in markets ranging from equities and fixed income to infrastructure and private equity. The ION Analytics platform brings together six unique, powerful services that span global markets making ION Analytics the only choice for capital markets professionals. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/analytics/

About Mergermarket

Mergermarket is the premier global proprietary M&A intelligence, data, and predictive analytics provider. With access to coverage of 1.4 million companies, almost 3,000 sponsors, and powered by 300 journalists and analysts globally, we bring transformative M&A insight and a competitive edge to capital markets professionals, shaping the future of M&A. For more information, visit https://info.mergermarket.com/

About AVCJ

AVCJ, a service of ION Analytics, is the leading provider of Asian private equity and venture capital information and intelligence. For more than 30 years, Asia's deal-making industry has relied on AVCJ's insightful editorial coverage, reliable data, intelligent analysis, and market-leading conferences to conduct their day-to-day business from deal sourcing, and due diligence to fundraising and exits. For more information, visit https://www.avcj.com/

