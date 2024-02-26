Avegant collaborates with Qualcomm and Applied Materials to deliver an AI Smart Glass Design powered by Snapdragon AR1

News provided by

Avegant Corp.

26 Feb, 2024

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building off the announcement of the Snapdragon® AR1 Platform in October 2023, Avegant is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Applied Materials, Inc. to create a blueprint for lightweight, wireless AI smart glasses. This sleek design is under evaluation by Fortune 100 companies, with products expected to be in the market soon. 

This AI smart glass architecture brings together industry-leading augmented reality (AR) technology providers to unlock a new wave of AR glass innovation. It features the smallest 30° LCoS light engine in the market -- Avegant's AG-30L2 -- along with Applied Materials' high-efficiency waveguides and Qualcomm Technologies' latest Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 Platform, delivering full color, binocular, bright daylight-capable experiences. 

"Our AG-30L2 incorporates innovative illumination and optical designs to significantly reduce the light engine volume, enabling our customers to build true, glasses-like form factor products. The AG-30L2 is in production now and seeing extraordinary adoption and excitement from customers thanks to its small form factor and performance. We are excited to help bring AI smart glasses powered by the Snapdragon AR1 to market," said Ed Tang, CEO of Avegant.

"The Snapdragon AR1 Platform is the first XR platform designed for AI smart glasses. Packed with next-generation technology, the platform is the perfect blend of intelligence and style with support for binocular displays, premium dual ISPs, powerful on-device AI, and blazing fast connectivity. We are excited to work with Avegant and Applied Materials to bring this exciting AI glass category to life," said Said Bakadir, Senior Director, Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

"Consumers want stylish AR smart glasses that provide brilliant clarity and are comfortable to wear on a daily basis. Our waveguide technology offers unparalleled efficiencies and enables crisp and clear images in a lightweight form factor," said Paul Meissner, VP and GM of Applied Materials' Photonics Platforms Business in the Office of the CTO. "We are excited by the opportunity to co-optimize our leading component devices with Qualcomm Technologies and Avegant to create compelling user experiences."

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

About Avegant
Avegant is a well-funded, venture-backed technology company developing next-generation display technology to enable previously impossible augmented reality experiences. The company uses its deep scientific understanding of human sight and head-mounted display ergonomics together with its consumer electronics manufacturing experience to develop displays that enable realistic AR experiences for consumers. Avegant's AR Light Engines will enable customers to provide a compelling AR experience in a consumer wearable AR device. For more information, visit avegant.com.

Media contact Avegant Corp.: Annie Rogaski, [email protected]

SOURCE Avegant Corp.

