Avel eCare Awarded 3rd Consecutive Ambulatory Care Accreditation

Leading telemedicine provider earns 'Gold Seal of Approval' from The Joint Commission by demonstrating continuous compliance with nationally recognized standards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avel eCare , the nation's leading provider of clinician-to-clinician telemedicine services, has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Ambulatory Care Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a healthcare organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

"This reaccreditation is an important milestone as we continue to expand and deliver new, innovative telemedicine solutions to a growing number of stakeholders across the care continuum," said Doug Duskin, Avel eCare's chief executive officer. "Our clinicians have provided virtual care for more than 30 years. The Gold Seal is more than just a symbol of quality; it signifies our ongoing commitment to providing our partner sites with best-in-class telemedicine services that are helping to improve the lives of millions of patients."

Avel underwent its first accreditation survey in 2018. To earn reaccreditation, Avel underwent a rigorous review on March 5, 2024. A reviewer from The Joint Commission evaluated compliance with Ambulatory Care standards spanning several areas including human resources, data management, emergency management, environment of care, leadership, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.

The Joint Commission's standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help healthcare organizations measure, assess, and improve performance. The surveyor also made observations and conducted interviews.

"As a healthcare accreditor, The Joint Commission works with healthcare organizations across care settings to inspire safer and higher quality of care that is more equitable and compassionate," says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission. "Through collaborating on innovative solutions and evidence-based resources and tools, The Joint Commission helps drive improvement while maintaining accountability through our leading survey methods and standards. We commend Avel eCare for its commitment to advance safety, quality, equity and compassion for all patients."

"Accreditation is not just a milestone–it's a commitment to continuous improvement," said Kelly Rhone, MD, Avel eCare's chief medical officer. "This achievement is made possible due to our team's dedication, hard work, and unwavering focus on excellence. We will continue to raise the bar and provide outstanding care."

About Avel eCare

Avel eCare offers the largest and most comprehensive virtual health network in the world, partnering with hospitals, health systems, government entities, schools, senior care communities, and law enforcement and EMS agencies around the country. For more than 30 years, Avel has harnessed the power of its technology-enabled workflows and the strength of its clinical expertise to deliver high-quality virtual care impacting millions of patients. Avel eCare services include behavioral health, crisis care, emergency, EMS, critical care, pharmacy, hospitalist, senior care, school health, specialty clinic, virtual nursing, and more. To learn more, visit: www.avelecare.com

