Avel eCare Extends Crisis Care Services to Individual Law Enforcement Officers

News provided by

Avel eCare

20 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

The initiative offers free mental health support to law enforcement officers in Montana, Michigan, Nevada, North Dakota, and South Dakota as an extension of Avel eCare's co-responder model.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Avel eCare, the nation's leading provider of clinician-to-clinician telemedicine services, announced it is extending its Crisis Care services to include free access for law enforcement officers.  Sheriff's offices and police departments currently using Avel eCare Crisis Care can now connect with behavioral health professionals 24/7 for personal support. 

"Crisis Care was originally designed to help law enforcement manage the increasing number of 911 calls involving people in the community with mental health crises. But with the many difficult, high-pressure situations these officers find themselves in, it's important we give them the help and support they need too," said Amber Reints, director of behavioral health at Avel eCare.

Research shows police officers experience higher rates of depression, burnout, PTSD, and anxiety than the general population. In addition, it is estimated that almost 25% of police officers have experienced suicidal ideation at least once in their lifetime.

Avel eCare launched Crisis Care in 2020 with the support of the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust. Helmsley's Rural Healthcare Program provided funding to develop a groundbreaking co-responder model that equips law enforcement with on-demand access to behavioral health experts who can assess citizens having a mental health crisis and make informed recommendations for managing the situation. Today, the program is used in 51 sheriff's offices across South Dakota.  The program has grown extensively in the last year by supporting offices and police departments in parts of Michigan, Montana, Nevada, and soon, North Dakota.   

"We began under the leadership of our South Dakota Unified Judicial System in 2019 or 2020," said Shari Ackerman, Executive Director of the South Dakota Sheriffs Association.  "At the time, I was skeptical of how this was going to work because I immediately thought of the worst-case scenarios I have had in my career.  As someone who has been a certified law enforcement officer in South Dakota since 1993, I can say today that the Crisis Care Response program, through Avel eCare, has been one of the most meaningful experiences I have had, which is affecting change."

A recent study by the University of Iowa Rural Telemedicine Research Center published in JMIR Mental Health found Crisis Care significantly improved outcomes for individuals in crisis while simultaneously helping law enforcement staff. The data showed that 80% of the individuals Avel eCare assisted were able to stay home and follow up with care resources locally instead of going to jail or the emergency room. Local government units can preserve resources and reallocate time that would otherwise have been spent on arrests and involuntary committals.

For more information on Avel eCare's Crisis Care program, visit Crisis Care - Avel eCare.

To download high-resolution simulation photos, click here!

About Avel eCare
Avel eCare offers the largest and most comprehensive virtual health network in the world, partnering with more than 800 healthcare systems, hospitals, outpatient clinics, long-term care facilities, schools, and law enforcement offices and departments across the country.

Media Contact: 
Andrea LePain
On behalf of Avel eCare
[email protected]
617-894-1153

SOURCE Avel eCare

Also from this source

Pipestone County Medical Center Wins Avel eCare's Inaugural Trailblazer Innovation Award

Pipestone County Medical Center Wins Avel eCare's Inaugural Trailblazer Innovation Award

Avel eCare, the nation's leading provider of clinician-to-clinician telemedicine services, today announced the winner of its new Trailblazer...
Avel eCare to Mark 30th Anniversary at 2023 Customer Forum and Innovation Summit

Avel eCare to Mark 30th Anniversary at 2023 Customer Forum and Innovation Summit

With a continued focus on transforming healthcare and care delivery through telemedicine, Avel eCare will host its second annual Customer Forum and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Homeland Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.