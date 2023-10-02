Avel eCare to Mark 30th Anniversary at 2023 Customer Forum and Innovation Summit

Colleagues, partners, and telemedicine thought leaders from across the U.S. will gather in Vail, Colorado, on Oct. 9-11 to discuss healthcare's past, present, and future.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a continued focus on transforming healthcare and care delivery through telemedicine, Avel eCare will host its second annual Customer Forum and Innovation Summit in Vail, Colorado on October 9-11, 2023.

The summit brings together thought leaders from across the country to share insights and perspectives on innovations in telemedicine and the future of healthcare delivery. The event will also celebrate Avel eCare's 30th anniversary.

"Avel eCare was one of the first telemedicine care providers in the nation to start offering clinician-to-clinician services via telemedicine. After three-decades of growth, evolution, and success, it now stands as the world's largest and most comprehensive virtual health network," said Avel eCare CEO Doug Duskin. "Celebrating this milestone anniversary is a symbol of pride and accomplishment that we will share throughout the event with our customers, partners, and the greater healthcare community."

The 2023 event will kick off with a keynote address from Tom Lawry, Strategic Advisor to Health Leaders Worldwide and Best-Selling Author of Hacking Healthcare – How AI and the Intelligence Revolution will Reboot an Ailing System. Following the keynote, a range of customers and industry experts will take the stage to share use cases, best practices, and perspectives on topics such as how AI will transform the healthcare system, cybersecurity challenges, improving pre-hospital care, workforce shortages, and the impact of behavioral health services in community settings.

"The unprecedented challenges healthcare faces today are significant, but they also present opportunities to reimagine our care delivery system to be more effective and sustainable. To this end, our program includes creative thinkers who will share thought-provoking stories and innovative visions designed to make us think differently and embrace new ideas that advance our mission of delivering high-quality care when and where needed," said Avel eCare's Chief Medical Officer Kelly Rhone.

Speakers at the 2023 Customer Forum and Innovation Summit include:

Dr. Joanne Conroy , CEO/President, Dartmouth Health

, CEO/President, Dartmouth Health Dan Middlebrook , MD, Retired Chief Medical Officer, Emerus as of Sept. 31

, MD, Retired Chief Medical Officer, Emerus as of Mei Kwong , JD, Executive Director, Center for Connected Health Policy

, JD, Executive Director, Center for Connected Health Policy Sy Atezaz Saeed, MD, MS, FACPsych, Professor and Chair Emeritus, Brody School of Medicine and East Carolina University

of Medicine and Melissa Magstadt , Secretary, South Dakota Department of Health

About Avel eCare

Avel eCare offers the largest and most comprehensive virtual health network in the world, partnering with more than 800 healthcare systems, hospitals, outpatient clinics, long-term care facilities, schools, and law enforcement agencies across the country.

