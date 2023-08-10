Avelo Airlines Announces Historic Expansion at Greater Philly's Wilmington Airport to San Juan, Puerto Rico and Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla.

Avelo is first airline to offer nonstop flights beyond the continental U.S. at ILG

Avelo will now serve 15 popular destinations from the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's most travel-friendly airport

One-way introductory fares to San Juan start at $99 / Sarasota - Bradenton start at $49

Avelo celebrates flying 125,000 Customers at ILG in first six months

PHILADELPHIA and WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today a historic expansion at Wilmington Airport (ILG) with the addition of two new nonstop tropical destinations: San Juan, Puerto Rico and Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla. Avelo is the first airline to offer nonstop flights beyond the continental United States at ILG — the convenient, affordable and travel-friendly alternative to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL).

When these two new destinations take flight in November, Avelo will serve 15 nonstop destinations from its Philadelphia / Delaware Valley base. Since taking flight in February, Avelo has flown more than 125,000 Customers at ILG – the fastest single-year growth rate in airport history.

Special introductory one-way fares between ILG and San Juan's Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) start at $99*. Introductory one-way fares between ILG and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) start at $49*. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Avelo will begin serving San Juan on November 15, 2023, with twice-weekly nonstop service on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Avelo's nonstop service to Sarasota-Bradenton will begin on November 2, 2023, with twice-weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays. Both routes will utilize the two 189-seat Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 aircraft Avelo has based at ILG.

Avelo announced the news amidst a backdrop of palm trees at a tropical beachfront-themed community ceremony on the Wilmington Airport ramp. The festivities included Puerto Rican food, "Sarasota Sipper" icy beverages and Puerto Rican drummers and dancers. The event was hosted by Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) and Avelo Airlines leaders accompanied by local and state political and community officials, including:

Delaware Governor John Carney

Governor Avelo Airlines Head of People and Customer Experience Vicky Stennes

DRBA Executive Director Thomas Cook

DRBA Deputy Executive Director Steven Williams

Delaware General Assembly Speaker Valerie Longhurst

Chairman of the Delaware Hispanic Commission Carlos de La Ramos

Nuestras Raíces Vice President India Colon-Diaz

Avelo Airlines Founder, Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Since taking flight in February, more than 125,000 Customers have discovered the magical convenience, reliability and affordability of flying Avelo at Greater Philly's most travel-friendly airport — Wilmington Airport. Today's historic service expansion is the latest example of the smooth and seamless travel experience Avelo is bringing to the four-state Delaware Valley region. With the second-largest Puerto Rican community in the U.S., Avelo is making it easier than ever for friends and family to reconnect on both ends of this exciting new Caribbean route. And with winter right around the corner, San Juan and Sarasota are the latest examples of how Avelo is inspiring travel across the region with an irresistible mix of popular destinations to choose from. I want to thank Governor Carney, DRBA Executive Director Tom Cook, DRBA Deputy Executive Director Steve Williams, and so many other local and state leaders for sharing our vision for the new era of friendly, low-fare and reliable air travel ILG is enabling."

Delaware Governor John Carney said, "We are grateful that Avelo will be expanding service once again here in Delaware. We are excited to welcome more visitors to the First State and give our residents additional affordable and convenient travel opportunities. Thank you to Avelo for your continued partnership."

U.S. Senator Tom Carper said, "The return of commercial air travel out of Delaware continues to be a success. Now, with yet another expansion of service to popular destinations like San Juan and Sarasota, the Wilmington Airport and our region will continue to see economic benefits and businesses growth, while providing addition options for travelers. That's a win-win for Delaware!"

Delaware River and Bay Authority Executive Director (DRBA) Thomas J. Cook said, "Today marks another milestone event for Wilmington Airport – ILG. With Avelo's addition of San Juan, Puerto Rico to its roster of destinations, our airport – for the first time in its history – will have nonstop service to a destination beyond the continental United States. And, with Sarasota-Bradenton International also on the schedule, ILG now offers commercial air service to a record fifteen great destinations."

Nuestras Raíces of Delaware, Philadelphia and South Jersey Vice President India Colon-Diaz said, "Nuestras Raices is thrilled to see the fastest emerging growth ever seen in local travel of Avelo Airlines at the Wilmington Airport. We are committed to their vision while partnering to support the economic landscape, offering unparalleled connectivity to Delaware Valley's multi-cultural and family travelers alike. We look forward to this promising collaboration and the positive impact it will have on the region."

Puerto Rico: The Heart & Soul of the Caribbean

SJU is the most accessible airport in Puerto Rico. Located in Isla Verde – in the Carolina district – this airport is just minutes away from San Juan. Puerto Rico is a place where the Old World is mashed up with the new on an island that is small in size but offers an immense bounty of one-of-a-kind experiences. Rich history and culture, exceptional food, pristine beaches, majestic mountains, relaxation, and adventure are all packed into one sun-kissed Caribbean paradise. Visitors feel like family, and around every corner there's a celebration of life, a vibrant cultural experience, food for the soul and a captivating rhythm.

Sarasota-Bradenton: Beaches and Beyond

Situated along Florida's picturesque western Gulf Coast, the Sarasota-Bradenton corridor's white-sand beaches, turquoise gulf waters and outdoor lifestyle make it the perfect year-round escape. In addition to the region's postcard-perfect coastline, visitors enjoy flavor-erupting dining, world-class shopping, and a diverse arts and entertainment scene. From Longboat Key south to Venice, SRQ is an ideal gateway for visitors seeking unique and memorable experiences – or simply a beautiful and quiet spot to recharge.

The Philadelphia / Delaware Valley's Most Travel-Friendly Airport

Say goodbye to the stressful congestion, long lines and lengthy walks at PHL and say hello to the refreshingly fast, smooth and relaxing hometown airport experience tens of thousands of travelers are discovering every month at Wilmington Airport.

ILG is conveniently located a short drive south of Philadelphia. The airport's adjacency to multiple major highways and railways makes it the most travel-friendly airport for Philly and the Delaware Valley, which encompasses portions of four states: Southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, South Jersey and the northern Eastern Shore of Maryland.

Avelo employs approximately 100 Crewmembers at its ILG base, including pilots, flight attendants, airport Crewmembers, aircraft maintenance technicians and supervisors.

America's Affordable, Convenient and Reliable Airline

Avelo was founded with a vision to help its Customers save money and time. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown nearly three million Customers on over 20,000 flights.

Avelo serves 47 destinations spanning 25 states and Puerto Rico. The airline has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition in air travel by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

In addition to offering Customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, the 15 American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft currently operating at most of the airports Avelo serves. Customers who value an advance seat assignment can choose from several modestly priced seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. One third of seats on Avelo aircraft are available with extra legroom.

At Avelo, every flight is also nonstop. This connection-free travel experience not only provides Avelo Customers with faster and simpler travel, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags. In fact, Avelo has established itself as one of America's most reliable airlines. In the first six months of 2023, Avelo achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate and the second best on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's One Crew Value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 47 popular destinations across the U.S. This includes its five bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). Avelo will open a sixth base at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in September. For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

About The Delaware River and Bay Authority

The DRBA, a bi-state governmental agency created by Compact in 1962, owns and operates the Delaware Memorial Bridge, the Cape May-Lewes Ferry, and the Forts Ferry Crossing. The DRBA also manages corporate and aviation properties through its economic development powers - two airports in New Jersey (Millville Airport and Cape May Airport) and three in Delaware (Wilmington Airport, Civil Air Terminal and Delaware Airpark). All DRBA operating revenues are generated through the bridge, ferry and airport facilities. For more information, visit www.drba.net.

*Introductory one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $99 between ILG and SJU for travel completed by February 14, 2024. Fares must be booked by August 14, 2023. Fares start at $49 between ILG and SRQ for travel completed by February 14, 2024. Fares must be booked by August 22, 2023. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $20 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

