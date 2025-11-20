Avelo Airlines Inaugurates Service to Key West from New Haven with a Coastal Pie Swap of Famous Apizza and Key Lime Pie

Avelo serves 30 nonstop destinations from HVN

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines took flight last night with exclusive nonstop service to Florida's Key West International Airport (EYW) from Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). Avelo is the only airline offering nonstop service between HVN and Key West.

Avelo Airlines departs its first East Coast base at Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). America’s most reliable and convenient airline launched April 2021 in Los Angeles/Burbank, flies to nearly 50 destinations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, as well as three international destinations: Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines)

To celebrate this new route, Avelo swapped New Haven's famous apizza with Key West's Key Lime Pie. Customers on the flight to Key West were provided with Key Lime tarts from G Cafe Bakery, ceremonial postcards and fanfare as they arrived in Key West. A ribbon cutting and celebratory swag bags were also provided to everyone onboard.

Avelo operates this route twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays using Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. Travelers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Avelo's new nonstop route to the Florida Keys showcases the continued demand for convenient, affordable and industry-leading reliability in Southern Connecticut. Likewise, getting to Southern Connecticut and everything the greater New England and New York regions have to offer is now easier than ever for those Key West travelers. With over 30 nonstop options, we continue to share Avelo's low fares and nonstop options with our loyal Connecticut Customers."

The New HVN CEO Michael Jones said, "We are pleased to offer the only nonstop service to Key West (EYW) in the state for travelers in Southern Connecticut. Key West is the gateway to the Florida Keys, offering HVN passengers access to a unique destination renowned for its fishing, diving, arts and culture, history, and cuisine. We look forward to welcoming Key West travelers with the blend of convenience and hospitality our airport has become known for."

Avelo serves 30 nonstop destinations from HVN, including:

Atlanta, Ga. (ATL)

Charleston, S.C. (CHS)

Charlotte / Concord, N.C. (USA)

Chicago, Ill. (via ORD)

Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas (DFW)

Daytona Beach, Fla. (DAB)

Destin / Fort Walton Beach, Fla. (VPS)

Detroit, Mich. (DTW)

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL)

Fort Myers, Fla. (RSW)

Greenville / Spartanburg, S.C. (GSP)

Houston, Texas (Hobby) (HOU)

Jacksonville, Fla. (JAX)

Key West, Fla. (EYW)

Knoxville, Tenn. (TYS)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. (MYR)

Nashville, Tenn. (BNA)

New Orleans, La. (MSY)

Orlando, Fla. (MCO)

Orlando / Lakeland, Fla. (LAL)

Raleigh / Durham, N.C. (RDU)

San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)

Sarasota / Bradenton, Fla. (SRQ)

Savannah, Ga. / Hilton Head, S.C. (SAV)

Tampa, Fla. (TPA)

Traverse City, Mich. (TVC)

Washington, D.C. / Baltimore, Md. (BWI)

Washington, D.C. – Dulles (IAD)

West Palm Beach, Fla. (PBI)

Wilmington, N.C. (ILM)

America's Most Reliable and Convenient Airline

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 8.3 million Customers on over 66,000 flights. Today Avelo serves 41 cities spanning 15 states and Puerto Rico, as well as three international destinations: Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice, and competition by flying to primarily underserved communities across the country. Most Avelo routes include at least one small, convenient airport. This makes traveling with Avelo a smoother, easier and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. In 2024, Avelo ranked #1 in on-time performance and achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the U.S. airline industry. These results are provided by Anuvu, a leading aviation data services company also utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual airline ranking. Anuvu's complete industry results and rankings are available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo also delivers world-class customer satisfaction, exemplified by our Net Promoter Scores (NPS), which consistently rank among the best airlines and most admired brands in the world.

Avelo Airlines launched Avelo PLUS in Fall 2025, a new membership program offering travelers exclusive benefits and savings. Members enjoy benefits like discounted fares, free priority boarding, special promotions, a $50 renewal bonus, and the ability to share perks with up to nine others. Designed to add value and convenience, Avelo PLUS enhances the airline's affordable service with added rewards for loyal customers.

Avelo also offers a range of seating options. These include Standard, Stretch, and Stretch+ seating. Stretch provides extra legroom, with pitch ranging from 32 inches to over 36 inches. Stretch+ features a unique upgrade where the middle seat is blocked for added comfort and space. Customers can also purchase window and aisle seats in advance of their flight. In addition to advanced seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 14 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines' purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. The airline offers Customers safe, convenient travel, everyday low fares, and a caring travel experience. Avelo stands out as the leading U.S. airline in on-time performance and reliability. The airline currently operates a fleet of 22 Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft and in 2027, will become the first U.S. airline to fly Embraer 195-E2s, with an order of up to 100 new aircraft. Today Avelo serves over 40 popular destinations across the United States, Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic, including its six bases at Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), Central Florida's Lakeland International Airport (LAL), Charlotte's Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA) and Coastal North Carolina's Wilmington International Airport (ILM). For more information visit AveloAir.com.

