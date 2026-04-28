Avelo Airlines Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

Avelo continues to soar with strong Customer, operational, and financial momentum

Avelo commemorates milestone with $50 off round trip base fares

HOUSTON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines today celebrates the fifth anniversary of its start of operations. When Avelo took flight on April 28, 2021, it became the first new airline in the U.S. in nearly 15 years – introducing a new era of affordable, convenient, and reliable air service for millions of American travelers.

Since 2021, Avelo has:

Avelo Airlines is first U.S. air carrier to buy and fly Embraer 195-E2 aircraft. (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines)

Flown more than 9.3 million Customers

Operated more than 74,000 flights

Matured and balanced its network to 34 destinations

Established nearly 60 routes

Distinguished itself as one of America's most reliable and convenient airlines

Grown to over 1,000 Crewmembers (employees)

Avelo is commemorating the occasion with a fifth anniversary promo code "5YEARS" offering travelers $50 off round trip base fares* between May and November. Travelers can apply the promo code on new itineraries booked at AveloAir.com.

The airline also marked its fifth anniversary this week across all its bases with ticket‑voucher giveaways, treats from local eateries, Avelo fanfare and — in Connecticut — a celebratory meet‑and‑greet with the UConn Husky mascot, Jonathan.

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, "When we launched Avelo five years ago, our purpose was clear: Inspire Travel by giving people a better way to fly. Millions of customers have since trusted us with their journeys, and that's a responsibility we take seriously every day. Our growth, our reliability and our expanding network all reflect the dedication of our Crewmembers and the loyalty of the communities we serve. The next five years will bring even more opportunities to deliver the convenience and value travelers deserve."

Network Growth and Balance

Avelo launched in April 2021 serving 11 West Coast destinations. Today Avelo serves 34 destinations up and down the East Coast and Midwest, spanning 14 states and Puerto Rico on 58 routes.

Over the next two months, Avelo will inaugurate routes to two new destinations: Cleveland, Ohio and Indianapolis, Indiana from its Southern Connecticut and Charlotte / Concord, North Carolina bases.

Later this year, Avelo will open its first Texas aircraft base at North Dallas's McKinney National Airport (TKI). Avelo will initially employ approximately 50 Crewmembers. TKI will join Avelo's four existing bases at Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Central Florida's Lakeland International Airport (LAL) and Charlotte's Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA).

Operational Excellence

As Avelo enters its sixth year, the airline continues to distinguish itself with industry-leading reliability. In 2025, Avelo ranked in the top three in on-time performance and flight cancellation rate in the U.S. airline industry.

In 2025, the airline achieved one of the lowest flight cancellation rates (0.13%) in the U.S. airline industry and ranked in the top tier in on-time performance with 79.95% of all Avelo flights arriving at their destinations within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time – the Department of Transportation's (DOT) standard metric for reporting on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry known as A14.

These results are reported by Anuvu's third-party data platform. Anuvu is utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual best and worst airline ranking, which excluded Avelo as well as other airlines in its coverage that did not meet the publication's size threshold.

World-Class Customer Satisfaction

Avelo's smooth and seamless travel experience is fueling its high customer satisfaction. In 2025, Avelo achieved a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 51. This is considered a great customer satisfaction score achieved by the world's leading consumer brands. The number continues to grow as more travelers experience Avelo and utilize the service.

Avelo Airlines also launched Avelo PLUS in fall 2025, a new membership program offering travelers exclusive benefits and savings. Members enjoy discounted fares, free priority boarding, special promotions, a $50 renewal bonus, and the ability to share rewards with up to nine others. Designed to add value and convenience, Avelo PLUS enhances the airline's affordable service with added rewards for loyal customers.

Fleet Expansion

Avelo's aircraft fleet has grown from three Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737 jetliners when it launched to 15 aircraft today (14 189-seat NG 737-800s and 1 149-seat NG 737-700). The airline has commitments for two additional aircraft deliveries by the end of 2026.

America's Most Reliable and Convenient Airline

Avelo has ushered in a new era of convenience, choice and competition by flying to primarily underserved communities nationwide. Most Avelo routes include at least one small, convenient airport, making traveling with Avelo a smoother, easier and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo also offers a range of seating options. These include seating with extra legroom, with pitch ranging from 32 inches to over 36 inches. Customers can also purchase window and aisle seats in advance of travel. In addition to advanced seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 14 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines' purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. The airline offers Customers safe, convenient travel, everyday low fares, and a caring travel experience. Avelo stands out as the leading U.S. airline in on-time performance and reliability. The airline currently operates a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft and in 2028, will become the first U.S. airline to fly Embraer 195-E2s, with an order of up to 100 new aircraft. Today Avelo serves more than 30 popular destinations across the United States, including its four bases at Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Central Florida's Lakeland International Airport (LAL) and Charlotte's Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA). In late 2026, the airline will open a fifth base at North Dallas's McKinney National Airport (TKI). For more information visit AveloAir.com.

Media Contact:

Courtney Goff

[email protected]

* $50 off 5YEARS promo code discount applies to round trip bookings only. Travel must be completed between 5/1/26 and 11/17/26. Must be purchased by 5/1/26. Blackout dates: May 22-25, 2026, July 1-31, 2026 and September 4-7, 2026. Expiration date cannot be extended. To receive promo savings, enter promo code on aveloair.com when you begin your search or on the payment page. Per the Department of Transportation (DOT), advertised fares must include all government taxes and fees. Please note, this discount applies to base fare only, and does not apply to government taxes or certain carrier-imposed fees. Promo code is not redeemable for cash, and in the case of reservation cancellations, the promo savings will be forfeited. Seats are limited. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Restrictions may apply. Not valid on previously purchased itineraries or combinable with other promotions. A $25 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please visit Contract of Carriage at AveloAir.com.

SOURCE Avelo Airlines