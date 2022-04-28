Avelo Airlines Celebrates First Anniversary of Inaugural Flight

Avelo surpasses 100,000 Customers on 900 flights at Sonoma County Airport

Avelo giving away 12 months of free flights in One Year Anniversary Sweepstakes

SANTA ROSA, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO , April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One year ago, Avelo Airlines ushered in a new era of choice, convenience and low fares as America's first new airline in nearly 15 years took flight from LA's Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) to Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport (STS). Over the past year, Avelo has expanded across the West Coast and U.S. — completing more than 5,300 flights carrying more than 630,000 Customers.

Since Avelo's inaugural flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has operated 900 flights at STS. Those flights have connected more than 100,000 Customers to the people, places and experiences they value most.

Avelo Airlines Founder, Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "One year ago, we endeavored to bring more choice, convenience and everyday affordability to an industry beleaguered by two decades of competition-crushing consolidation. I'm very proud of the different and better kind of airline we are building, even as unprecedented challenges continued to confront the airline industry. We've come a long way and still have a long way to go — but we're off to a great start."

The North Bay's Ultra-Convenient Travel Gateway

Avelo currently serves two popular nonstop destinations from STS — Los Angeles (through BUR) and Las Vegas (through LAS). Avelo operates 189-seat Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 aircraft at STS. Over the past 12 months, Avelo has achieved an impressive West Coast on-time performance rate of 82% and cancellation rate of nearly 0%.

Levy added, "I'm very appreciative of the warm reception the North Bay community has greeted Avelo with since we took flight here last April. It is clear STS is the region's friendliest and most popular airport. We love hearing from our Customers about how easy and affordable we are making air travel. The speed, simplicity and convenience that distinguishes STS from other airports in the region is a huge part of the positive travel experience our Customers enjoy."

Celebrating A Year of Travel-Inspiring Milestones with Free Flights

The airline is celebrating its first year of flying by giving away one year of free flights in the Avelo One Year Anniversary Sweepstakes. One grand prize winner will receive two pairs of roundtrip tickets every month for one year. The tickets can be used on any Avelo route. Sweepstakes entry details and rules are available at AveloAir.com/OneYearSweepstakes.

Since taking flight 12 months ago, Avelo has also expanded its fleet from three 737s to eight 737s (three 737-800s and five 737-700s). The additional aircraft enabled Avelo to expand last November to the East Coast with the opening of the airline's second base at Southern Connecticut's most convenient airport – Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). The airline also announced today it will open a third base in June at Orlando International Airport (MCO).

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

Amidst the crowds, long lines, lengthy walks and traffic congestion encountered at most major airports, Avelo primarily serves smaller, secondary airports, like BUR, FNL, HVN, OGD, STS and many others. These airports are typically more convenient and offer a refreshingly smooth, quick and simple hometown airport experience.

At Avelo, there are also no change or cancellation fees, as well as no charge for Customers who choose to make reservations by phone. Additionally, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, the fuel-efficient American-made 737 jetliners Avelo operates offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the much smaller regional aircraft historically operated at many of the airports Avelo serves. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's One Crew Value that promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, very low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo currently serves 27 popular destinations across the U.S., including its three bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) and Orlando International Airport (MCO). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASE OR PAYMENT DOES NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. The Avelo One Year Anniversary Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the 50 US States and D.C., 18 and older. Void elsewhere and where prohibited. Promotion ends M‍ay 17, 20‍22. Subject to complete Official Rules (https://www.aveloair.com/oneyearsweepstakes#rules). This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram. You understand that you are providing your information to Sponsor and not to Instagram. Your personal information will only be used in accordance with Sponsor's Privacy Policy and as permitted by law.

