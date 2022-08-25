Avelo Airlines Expands Michigan Service with Second Popular Florida Destination

Avelo adds nonstop service to Fort Myers from Lansing and Kalamazoo

Avelo brings Michigan new era of affordability, choice and Convenience in air travel

Introductory low one-way fares to Florida's Gulf Coast start at $79

LANSING, Mich. and KALAMAZOO, Mich., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today it is expanding service from Lansing and Kalamazoo with the addition of a second nonstop Florida destination – Fort Myers. Avelo is the only airline offering the Southwest and Mid-Michigan regions affordable, convenient and nonstop access to The Sunshine State.

Introductory low one-way fares to Fort Myers' Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) from Lansing's Capital Region International Airport (LAN) and Kalamazoo / Battle Creek International Airport (AZO) starting at $79* are available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Michigan – we're at it again!

The addition of Fort Myers to our LAN and AZO schedules makes traveling to Florida even more affordable and convenient. Southwest and Mid-Michigan residents can now choose from two sun-soaked nonstop destinations — Orlando and Florida's majestic Gulf Coast. Say hello to quick, easy and cost-friendly hometown airport access to The Sunshine State and say goodbye to long, expensive and gas-guzzling drives to those other distant Michigan airports."

Exclusive Nonstop Service to Fun in the Sun

Avelo is the only airline offering nonstop service from the Southwest and Mid-Michigan regions to Florida. With today's addition of Fort Myers, Avelo now serves two Florida destinations nonstop from LAN and AZO. Last month, Avelo announced its Michigan arrival at LAN and AZO with exclusive nonstop service to Orlando International Airport (MCO) beginning October 26.

Capital Region Airport Authority (CRAA) President and CEO Nicole Noll-Williams said, "We are beyond thrilled that Avelo Airlines is already expanding its nonstop service from LAN and will be offering nonstop flights to Fort Myers later this fall. With Avelo offering service to both Orlando and Fort Myers, combined with low fares, Mid-Michigan residents have even more travel options to enjoy – all with the ease, convenience and stress-free travel experience of flying Lansing."

CRAA Board Chairman John Shaski said, "We were excited to welcome Avelo Airlines to LAN last month, and we're even more excited to share that they are bringing nonstop service from LAN to Fort Myers later this fall. Having nonstop service with low-cost fares is a big win for travelers both in the Mid-Michigan community and the entire state, and adding this new destination gives travelers even more options, right from LAN. It is never too early to book your warm weather escape!"

Avelo will operate American-made Boeing Next-Generation 737s at both airports. Avelo is the only airline utilizing large mainline jetliners at AZO and LAN in contrast to the much smaller regional aircraft operated by the other carriers serving these airports.

Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport Director Craig Williams, A.A.E. said, "We are excited to be part of Avelo Airlines' expansion in Michigan. Kalamazoo's response to Avelo has been overwhelming and we are happy to add Fort Myers to our map."

Avelo's seasonal service to RSW will operate twice weekly from both LAN and AZO beginning November 11.

Fort Myers – Immerse Yourself in the Beauty of Florida's Gulf Coast

Nestled along Southwest Florida's clear turquoise Gulf waters is the town of Fort Myers. Good days come naturally here with Fort Myers' secluded white sand beaches and relaxing waterfront resorts that nurture a sense of casual sophistication. Visitors can sway from shopping Fort Myers' charming boutiques, to indulging in world-class dining, to enjoying a barefoot sunset stroll on the beach. It's been well over a century since Thomas Edison put down roots in "The City of Palms" — yet the community still generates an exciting energy that attracts visitors from around the world. Fort Myers promises endless ways to enjoy a romantic getaway or an activity-packed fun-in-the-sun family retreat.

Lee County Port Authority Executive Director Ben Siegel, CPA, C.M. said, "We are excited that Avelo Airlines plans to expand service from Southwest Florida International Airport this November. We look forward to having service to Lansing and Kalamazoo – two popular travel destinations that have not been served recently from Fort Myers. We are extremely pleased to see Avelo expanding their network in Southwest Florida and giving more travel options to our community."

America's Affordable and Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded with a vision to help its Customers save money and time. Since taking flight April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than one million Customers on more than 8,500 flights.

In addition to offering Customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, the American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft historically operating at many of the small hometown airports Avelo serves. Customers who value an advance seat assignment can choose from several modestly priced seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. One third of seats on Avelo aircraft are available for Customers who appreciate the comfort of extra legroom.

Avelo now serves 30 destinations across the U.S. The airline has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition in air travel by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

At Avelo, every flight is also nonstop. This connection-free travel experience not only provides Avelo Customers with a faster and simpler travel experience, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags. In fact, Avelo has established itself as one of America's most reliable airlines with a year-to-date flight cancellation rate of 1% and a year-to-date checked bag handling performance rate of .09 mishandled bags per 100 bags.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's "One Crew" value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 30 popular destinations across the U.S., including its three bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) and Orlando International Airport (MCO). Avelo Airlines is also home to "Free Ticket Tuesdays" – to learn more, follow Avelo on Instagram at @AveloAir. For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

About Capital Region Airport Authority

The Capital Region Airport Authority owns and operates the Capital Region International Airport (LAN), Mason Jewett Field Airport (TEW) and Port Lansing – a global logistics center and mid-Michigan's only U.S. Port of Entry. The Capital Region International Airport is an important asset in the mid-Michigan community, driving $1 billion annually in economic impact with 700 people employed at the airport. The airport welcomes more than 352,000 visitors each year to connect throughout the country and the world. In addition to providing corporate and general aviation, LAN moves 63.5 million pounds of cargo annually and is one of two airports in the state with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Federal Inspection Station. Port Lansing, mid-Michigan's only U.S. Port of Entry and home to Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) #275 covering eight counties, also features a 48,000-square-foot cargo facility and container freight station, and 425 acres of ready-to-develop land. For more information, go to FlyLansing.com and visit the airport's Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter accounts.

