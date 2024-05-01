Avelo Airlines Opens 6th Aircraft Base at Bay Area/Sonoma County Airport, Doubling Number of Nonstop Routes

With eight nonstop destinations, Avelo flies more nonstop routes from STS than any other airline

Avelo welcomes 32 new STS-based Crewmembers

Low, one-way special fares start at $69

SAN FRANCISCO and SANTA ROSA, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines celebrated today the opening of its 6th aircraft base at the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport (STS) – doubling its route network from the Bay Area's best airport.

Avelo will also inaugurate service to four new destinations from STS: Portland/Salem, Oregon (via SLE); Boise, Idaho (via BOI); Tri-Cities/Pasco, Washington (via PSC); and Kalispell, Montana (via FCA). Avelo currently flies from STS to Los Angeles, California (via BUR); Las Vegas, Nevada (via LAS); Palm Springs, California (via PSP); and Bend/Remond, Oregon (via RDM). Fares can be booked at Aveloair.com.

Avelo will now serve eight nonstop destinations from STS – offering more nonstop routes than any other airline operating at STS. Low, one-way fares starting at $69* can be booked at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, "We are excited to celebrate the opening of our 6th base and the inauguration of four exciting destinations from STS. Sonoma County Airport holds a special spot in Avelo's history – serving as the destination for Avelo's first flight on April 28, 2021. This new base not only marks a significant step forward in our growth, but also underscores our commitment to providing affordable, convenient, and reliable service to travelers in the Bay Area. We look forward to welcoming aboard our new and returning Bay Area Customers and to making it even easier for travelers from these four locations to visit California Wine Country."

Avelo Crewmembers and STS airport representatives inaugurated the new flights at a gate-side celebration for Wednesday morning's first flight to Kalispell. Customers were welcomed aboard with local favorites from the four new destinations, as well as a commemorative boarding pass.

With the new base opening, Avelo has hired 32 STS-based Crewmembers, which is how the airline refers to its employees. New Crewmembers include flight attendants, pilots, and maintenance technicians. Avelo expects to employ approximately 50 STS-based Crewmembers by the end of this year.

Avelo is the only airline flying nonstop between STS and these four destinations:

Kalispell, Montana via Glacier Park International Airport (FCA) - The first flight departs today, May 1, 2024, with twice-weekly service on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Pasco/Tri-Cities, Washington via Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) – The first flight departs today, May 1, 2024, with twice-weekly service on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Boise, Idaho via Boise Airport (BOI) – The first flight departs Thursday, May 2, 2024, and will operate twice-weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.

Portland/Salem, Oregon via Salem Municipal Airport (SLE) – The first flight departs Friday, May 3, 2024, and will operate twice-weekly on Mondays and Fridays.

America's Most Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded to Inspire Travel by saving its travelers time and money. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 4.6 million Customers on over 36,000 flights. Today, Avelo serves 52 destinations in 23 states and Puerto Rico.

Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice, and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. Every route has at least one small, easy to use airport. This makes every Avelo journey a smooth, easy, and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo is distinguished by industry-leading reliability. In 2023, the airline achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate (0.2%) in the U.S. airline industry and ranked #2 in on-time performance with 82.8% of all Avelo flights arriving at their destinations within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time – the Department of Transportation's (DOT) standard metric for reporting on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry known as A14. In the first quarter of 2024, Avelo ranked #2 in on-time performance and achieved the second-best flight cancellation rate in the U.S. These results are reported by Anuvu's third-party data platform. Anuvu is utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual best and worst airline ranking, which excluded Avelo as well as other airlines in its coverage that did not meet the publication's size threshold.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 13 and under will always be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Additionally, Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The Houston-based airline offers travelers everyday low fares, time and money-saving convenience, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 16 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 52 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), and the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

*Special one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $69 for travel between STS and BOI for travel completed between May 30, 2024, and June 27, 2024. Fares must be booked by May 8, 2024. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $25 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

