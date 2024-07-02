Avelo Airlines Extends East Coast Flight Schedule Through January

Very low one-way fall fares start at $41*

HOUSTON, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today it is extending its East Coast flight schedule through early January. Avelo Customers can now book winter and holiday travel to 29 popular East Coast destinations through January 7, 2025.

Travel-inspiring one-way fares start at $41*. Travelers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Head of Commercial Trevor Yealy said, "The winter and holiday season is right around the corner, and we are excited to extend Avelo's East Coast flight schedule through January 7. With Avelo's everyday low fares and industry-leading reliability, now is the perfect time for travelers to get a head start on booking their winter vacation or long-weekend getaway. Avelo offers somewhere for everyone – from tropical white-sand beaches to outdoor adventure destinations, to cultural and entertainment hotspots and more."

The following destinations are booking through January 7, 2025:

Albany, N.Y. (ALB) Philadelphia, Penn. / Wilmington, Del. (via ILG) Atlanta, Ga. (ATL) Raleigh / Durham, N.C. (RDU) Charleston, S.C. (CHS) Rochester, N.Y. (ROC) Charlotte / Concord, N.C. (via USA) San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) Chicago, Ill. (via MDW) Sarasota / Bradenton, Fla. (SRQ) Daytona Beach, Fla. (DAB) Savannah, Ga. / Hilton Head, S.C. (SAV) Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL) St. Louis, Mo. (STL) Fort Myers, Fla. (RSW) Tampa, Fla. (TPA) Greenville / Spartanburg, S.C. (GSP) Washington, D.C. / Baltimore, Md. (via BWI) Houston, Texas (via HOU) Washington, D.C. / Dulles, Va. (via IAD) Knoxville, Tenn. (TYS) West Palm Beach, Fla. (PBI) Manchester, N.H. / Boston, Mass. (via MHT) Wilmington, N.C. (ILM) Myrtle Beach, S.C. (MYR)

Nashville, Tenn. (BNA)

New Haven, Conn. (HVN)

Orlando, Fla. (via MCO)

Orlando / Lakeland, Fla. (via LAL)



America's Most Convenient Airline

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 4.8 million Customers on over 38,000 flights. Today Avelo serves 49 destinations spanning 23 states and Puerto Rico.

Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice, and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. Every route has at least one small, easy to use airport. This makes every Avelo journey a smooth, easy, and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. In May, the airline ranked #1 in on-time performance and delivered the lowest flight cancellation rate in the industry – the second straight month Avelo led the industry in both metrics. Additionally, for the first five months of 2024, Avelo climbed to #1 in on-time performance and maintained the second-lowest flight cancellation rate among all U.S. carriers. These results are reported by Anuvu, a leading aviation data services company also utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual airline ranking.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 13 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines' purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving people time and money. The airline offers travelers time and money-saving convenience, everyday low fares, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 16 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 49 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) and the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

*Low one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $41 for travel between HVN and IAD for travel between December 5 and December 15, 2024. Fares must be booked by July 9, 2024. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $25 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

