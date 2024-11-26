Avelo Airlines Extends East Coast Flight Schedule Through Labor Day 2025

Affordable, one-way summer fares start at $41*

HOUSTON, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today it is extending its East Coast flight schedule through Labor Day 2025. Avelo Customers can now book summer travel to over 25 popular East Coast destinations through September 2, 2025.

Travel-inspiring one-way fares start at $41*. Travelers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines East Coast flight departing Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Avelo's first East Coast Base in Southern Connecticut. The low-fare airline, which launched April 2021 in Los Angeles/Burbank, now flies to 43 destinations across the U.S. (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines)

Avelo Airlines Head of Commercial Trevor Yealy said, "It's time to start planning summer travel, and we are excited to extend Avelo's East Coast flight schedule through Labor Day 2025. With Avelo's everyday low fares and industry-leading reliability, it's the perfect time for travelers to get a head start on booking their summer vacations or weekend getaways. Avelo offers somewhere for everyone – from award-winning beaches to outdoor adventure destinations and cultural hotspots."

The following destinations are now available for booking through September 2, 2025:

Albany, N.Y. (ALB)

(ALB) Atlanta, Ga. (ATL)

(ATL) Boston / Manchester, N.H. (MHT)

/ (MHT) Cancun, Mexico (CUN)

(CUN) Charleston, S.C. (CHS)

(CHS) Charlotte / Concord, N.C. ( USA )

/ ( ) Chicago ( Midway ) (MDW)

( ) (MDW) Daytona Beach, Fla. (DAB)

(DAB) Destin / Fort Walton Beach, Fla. (VPS)

/ (VPS) Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL)

(FLL) Fort Myers, Fla. (RSW)

(RSW) Greenville / Spartanburg, S.C. (GSP)

/ (GSP) Hartford, Conn. (BDL)

(BDL) Houston, Texas (Hobby) (HOU)

(Hobby) (HOU) Knoxville, Tenn. (TYS)

(TYS) Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ)

(MBJ) Myrtle Beach, S.C. (MYR)

(MYR) Nashville, Tenn. (BNA)

(BNA) New Haven, Conn. (HVN)

(HVN) New Orleans, La. (MSY)

(MSY) Orlando / Lakeland, Fla. (LAL)

/ (LAL) Orlando, Fla. (MCO)

(MCO) Philadelphia / Wilmington, Del. (ILG)

/ (ILG) Raleigh / Durham, N.C. (RDU)

(RDU) Rochester, N.Y. (ROC)

(ROC) San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)

(SJU) Sarasota / Bradenton, Fla. (SRQ)

/ (SRQ) Savannah, Ga. / Hilton Head, S.C. (SAV)

/ Hilton Head, S.C. (SAV) Tampa, Fla. (TPA)

(TPA) Traverse City, Mich. (TVC)

(TVC) Washington, D.C. / Baltimore, Md. (BWI)

/ (BWI) Washington, D.C. / Dulles (IAD)

/ Dulles (IAD) West Palm Beach, Fla. (PBI)

(PBI) Wilmington, N.C. (ILM)

America's Most Convenient Airline

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown almost six million Customers on over 46,000 flights. Today Avelo serves 48 cities spanning 22 states and Puerto Rico, as well as two international destinations: Jamaica and Mexico.

Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice, and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. Every route has at least one small, easy to use airport. This makes every Avelo journey a smooth, easy, and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. Year-to-date, Avelo ranks #1 in on-time performance and achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the industry. These results are reported by Anuvu, a leading aviation data services company also utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual airline ranking. Anuvu's complete industry results and rankings are available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 14 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines' purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. The airline offers travelers time and money-saving convenience, everyday low fares, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable tra3vel experience. Operating a fleet of 20 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 48 popular destinations across the United States, Jamaica and Mexico, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS) and Central Florida's Lakeland International Airport (LAL). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

Media Contacts:

Courtney Goff

[email protected]

Jim Olson

[email protected]

*Affordable, one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $41 between HVN and BWI for travel between May 2 and May 19, 2025. Fares must be booked by December 3, 2024. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $25 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

SOURCE Avelo Airlines