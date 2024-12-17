Avelo Airlines Extends West Coast Flight Schedule Through Labor Day 2025

Affordable one-way summer fares start at $46*

HOUSTON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today it is extending its West Coast flight schedule through Labor Day 2025. Avelo Customers can now book summer travel to popular West Coast destinations through September 2, 2025.

Travel-inspiring one-way fares start at $46*. Travelers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Head of Commercial Trevor Yealy said, "It's time to start planning summer travel, and we are excited to extend Avelo's West Coast flight schedule through Labor Day 2025. With Avelo's everyday low fares and industry-leading reliability, it's the perfect time for travelers to get a head start on booking their summer vacations or weekend getaways. Avelo offers somewhere for everyone – from award-winning beaches to outdoor adventure destinations and cultural hotspots."

The following destinations are now available for booking through September 2, 2025:

Bay Area / Sonoma, Calif. (STS)

/ (STS) Bend / Redmond, Ore. (RDM)

/ (RDM) Boise, Idaho (BOI)

(BOI) Eugene, Ore. (EUG)

(EUG) Eureka / Arcata, Calif. (ACV)

/ (ACV) Kalispell, Mont. (FCA)

(FCA) Las Vegas (LAS)

(LAS) Los Angeles / Burbank, Calif. (BUR)

/ (BUR) Medford / Rogue Valley, Ore. (MFR)

/ Rogue Valley, Ore. (MFR) Palm Springs, Calif. (PSP)

(PSP) Pasco Tri-Cities, Wash. (PSC)

Salem / Portland, Ore. (SLE)

/ (SLE) Salt Lake City, Utah (SLC)

America's Most Reliable and Convenient Airline

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 6 million Customers on over 46,000 flights. Today Avelo serves 54 cities spanning 24 states and Puerto Rico, as well as three international destinations: Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice, and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. Most Avelo routes have at least one small, easy to use airport. This makes traveling with Avelo a smoother, easier and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. Year-to-date, Avelo ranks #1 in on-time performance – with an 85% on-time arrival rate. Avelo also achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the industry – cancelling 0.5% of its flights between January and October. These results are provided by Anuvu, a leading aviation data services company also utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual airline ranking. Anuvu's complete industry results and rankings are available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo offers an abundance of advanced seating options. One third of its aircraft seats (Avelo Premium and Premium Economy) offer extra leg room - ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches of pitch. These seats offer a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. Customers can also purchase window and aisle seats in advance of their flight. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 14 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines' purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. The airline offers travelers time and money-saving convenience, everyday low fares, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 20 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 54 popular destinations across the United States, Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS) and Central Florida's Lakeland International Airport (LAL). Avelo will open its seventh and eighth bases at Charlotte's Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA) and Coastal North Carolina's Wilmington International Airport (ILM) in spring 2025. For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

