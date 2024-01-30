Avelo Airlines Extends West Coast Schedule Through Mid-June

HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today it is extending the airline's West Coast schedule through mid-June. Avelo Customers can now book spring and summer travel to 16 popular destinations through June 11, 2024, at aveloair.com.

Avelo Airlines Head of Network Planning Trevor Yealy said, "We are pleased to extend Avelo's West Coast schedule as our Customers begin making their spring and summer travel plans. We are anticipating another busy travel season and are excited to offer our Customers this opportunity to get a head start on planning a relaxing trip with family and friends this spring and summer."

Avelo will continue to serve all 16 destinations in its West Coast network:

California:

Bay Area / Sonoma (STS)

(STS) Eureka / Arcata (ACV)

/ (ACV) Los Angeles / Burbank (BUR)

/ (BUR) Palm Springs (PSP)

(PSP) Redding (RDD)

Colorado:

Colorado Springs (COS)

Idaho:

Boise (BOI)

Oregon:

Bend / Redmond (RDM)

/ (RDM) Eugene (EUG)

(EUG) Medford / Rogue Valley (MFR)

/ Rogue Valley (MFR) Portland / Salem (SLE)

Montana:

Bozeman / Yellowstone (BZN)

/ (BZN) Kalispell (FCA)

Nevada:

Las Vegas (LAS)

Texas:

Brownsville / South Padre Island (BRO)

Washington:

Pasco / Tri-Cities (PSC)

America's Most Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. Since taking flight nearly three years ago, Avelo has flown 4 million Customers on 30,000 flights.

Along the way, Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. All Avelo flights are nonstop and on almost every route at least one airport is a small, easy to use airport. This makes every Avelo journey a smooth, easy and enjoyable experience.

Unlike most other airlines, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 13 and under will always be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Additionally, Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. In 2023, the airline achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the U.S. airline industry and ranked #2 in on-time reliability. These results are based on Anuvu's third-party data platform (the same company and platform utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual best and worst airline ranking, which excluded Avelo as well as other airlines in its coverage that did not meet the publication's size threshold).

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers travelers time and money-saving convenience, everyday low fares, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 16 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 43 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) and Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

