Avelo Airlines Announces 2 New Chicago Routes, Spring Training Flights to Central Florida and the Return of Popular Routes to Atlanta and Nashville, Tenn.

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines today announced two new Chicago routes, new flights connecting Detroit and Central Florida, and the return of three popular routes to Atlanta and Nashville, Tennessee. Avelo will be the only airline offering nonstop flights on these five routes. Affordable one-way fares start at $34*.

Avelo will also grow its Central Florida base at Lakeland International Airport (LAL) adding a second aircraft in February 2026. Avelo previously announced a third aircraft at its Philadelphia / Delaware Valley base at Wilmington Airport (ILG) starting March 2026.

Avelo will operate these routes using Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. These exclusive routes expand Avelo's affordable, convenient and industry-leading reliable air service introduced when the airline took flight in April 2021. Flight dates and details are below. Travelers can book at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, "We continue to Inspire Travel by growing our network at our Central Florida, Charlotte and Philadelphia bases. We're adding new Chicago routes, spring training flights between Detroit and Lakeland, and the return of popular Atlanta and Nashville routes as we add planes to our bases and expand our offerings. These new routes offer travelers even more choices, making it easier and more affordable than ever for our Customers to get where they want to go."

From Philadelphia / Delaware Valley's Wilmington Airport (ILG):

Avelo will serve 16 nonstop destinations from ILG base.

Chicago via O'Hare International Airport (ORD)

Begins March 12, 2026, with four flights per week on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays

Atlanta via Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Begins February 12, 2026, with five flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays

From Charlotte's Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA):

Avelo will serve 10 nonstop destinations from USA base.

Chicago via O'Hare International Airport (ORD)

Begins February 12, 2026, with four flights per week on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays

Nashville via Nashville International Airport (BNA)

Begins February 12, 2026, with four flights per week on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays

From Central Florida's Lakeland International Airport (LAL):

Avelo will serve 10 nonstop destinations from LAL base.

Detroit via Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)

Begins February 11, 2026, with twice-weekly service on Wednesdays and Saturdays

Atlanta via Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Begins February 13, 2026, with five flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays

America's Most Reliable and Convenient Airline

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 8.2 million Customers on over 66,000 flights. Today Avelo serves 41 cities spanning 15 states and Puerto Rico, as well as three international destinations: Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice, and competition by flying to primarily underserved communities across the country. Most Avelo routes include at least one small, convenient airport. This makes traveling with Avelo a smoother, easier and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. In 2024, Avelo ranked #1 in on-time performance and achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the U.S. airline industry. These results are provided by Anuvu, a leading aviation data services company also utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual airline ranking. Anuvu's complete industry results and rankings are available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo also delivers world-class customer satisfaction, exemplified by our Net Promoter Scores (NPS), which consistently rank among the best airlines and most admired brands in the world.

Avelo Airlines launched Avelo PLUS in Fall 2025, a new membership program offering travelers exclusive benefits and savings. Members enjoy benefits like discounted fares, free priority boarding, special promotions, a $50 renewal bonus, and the ability to share perks with up to nine others. Designed to add value and convenience, Avelo PLUS enhances the airline's affordable service with added rewards for loyal customers.

Avelo also offers a range of seating options. These include Standard, Stretch, and Stretch+ seating. Stretch provides extra legroom, with pitch ranging from 32 inches to over 36 inches. Stretch+ features a unique upgrade where the middle seat is blocked for added comfort and space. Customers can also purchase window and aisle seats in advance of their flight. In addition to advanced seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 14 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines' purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. The airline offers Customers safe, convenient travel, everyday low fares, and a caring travel experience. Avelo stands out as the leading U.S. airline in on-time performance and reliability. The airline currently operates a fleet of 22 Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft and in 2027, will become the first U.S. airline to fly Embraer 195-E2s, with an order of up to 100 new aircraft. Today Avelo serves over 40 popular destinations across the United States, Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic, including its six bases at Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), Central Florida's Lakeland International Airport (LAL), Charlotte's Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA) and Coastal North Carolina's Wilmington International Airport (ILM). For more information visit AveloAir.com.

*One-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $34 for travel between ILG and ATL for travel between March 13 and March 30, 2026. Fares must be booked by November 19, 2025. These routes are subject to foreign government approval. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $25 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

