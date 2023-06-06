Avelo Airlines Kicks off Summer with $19 Flights from Philly / Delaware Valley to Eight Popular Getaways

Avelo reports continued strong momentum at Wilmington Airport with more than 50,000 Customers flown on more than 400 flights in first 120 days

PHILADELPHIA and WILMINGTON, Del,, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off the busiest summer travel season in recent memory, Avelo Airlines announced today a $19* one-way fare to eight popular nonstop destinations from Wilmington Airport (ILG) – the convenient, affordable and travel-friendly alternative to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL).

Avelo's summer promotion comes on the heels of strong momentum in its first 120 days operating at ILG. The airline said today it flew more than 50,000 Customers on more than 400 flights in its first 120 days since taking flight at ILG on February 1, 2023.

The irresistibly low $19 fare is available to the following popular Avelo destinations:

Charleston, SC (CHS)

(CHS) Daytona Beach, FL (DAB)

(DAB) Greenville / Spartanburg, SC (GSP)

/ (GSP) Myrtle Beach, SC (MYR)

(MYR) Nashville, TN (BNA)

(BNA) Raleigh / Durham, NC (RDU)

(RDU) Savannah, GA / Hilton Head, SC (SAV)

/ (SAV) Wilmington, NC (ILM)

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Taking a family vacation or long weekend getaway this summer is now more affordable than ever. Our purpose is to Inspire Travel, and nothing makes visiting one of Avelo's popular summer destinations easier than an irresistible $19 fare. We are excited for these new routes to take flight later this month and are very encouraged by the continued Customer enthusiasm we are seeing at ILG. The momentum we are experiencing here is a strong testament to the convenient, affordable and reliable alternative Avelo offers travelers from across Philly and the greater Delaware Valley region."

The $19 fare is available on flights completed by July 31, 2023, and must be booked by June 8. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Avelo serves a total of 13 nonstop destinations from ILG. Avelo currently flies to five nonstop Florida destinations from ILG: Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Fort Myers (RSW), Orlando (MCO), Tampa (TPA), and West Palm Beach (PBI). The eight new routes featuring the $19 fare will take flight starting June 22.

Strong Momentum at Philadelphia / Delaware Valley's Most Convenient Airport

Wilmington Airport is conveniently located a short drive south of Philadelphia - offering a refreshingly fast, smooth and simple alternative hometown airport experience. ILG's adjacency to multiple major highways and railways makes it the most convenient and travel-friendly airport for Philly and the Delaware Valley, which encompasses portions of four states: Southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, South Jersey and the northern Eastern Shore of Maryland.

Avelo Airlines took flight from ILG on February 1, 2023. Avelo currently has one scheduled 189-seat Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 jetliner based at ILG. Avelo will add a second scheduled 737-800 at ILG later this month. Avelo currently employs 90 Crewmembers at its ILG base, including pilots, flight attendants, airport Crewmembers, aircraft maintenance technicians and supervisors. Avelo is currently hiring additional Crewmembers for a variety of ILG-based roles. Candidates can learn more about Avelo career opportunities by visiting AveloAir.com/Careers.

America's Affordable, Convenient and Reliable Airline

Avelo was founded with a vision to help its Customers save money and time. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo flown almost 2.5 million Customers on nearly 20,000 flights.

Avelo serves 44 destinations spanning 24 states. The airline has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition in air travel by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

In addition to offering Customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, the American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft currently operating at most of the airports Avelo serves. Customers who value an advance seat assignment can choose from several modestly priced seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. One third of seats on Avelo aircraft are available for Customers who appreciate the comfort of extra legroom.

At Avelo, every flight is also nonstop. This connection-free travel experience not only provides Avelo Customers with faster and simpler travel, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags. In fact, Avelo has established itself as one of America's most reliable airlines. In the first quarter of 2023, Avelo achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate and the second best on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's One Crew Value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 44 popular destinations across the U.S., including its five bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Delaware Valley's Wilmington Airport (ILG) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

