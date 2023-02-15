Avelo Airlines Opens 5th Base in Raleigh-Durham

Six new Florida routes join existing service to Southern CT

Avelo's Terminal 1 gates make traveling easier and faster for RDU Customers

Avelo hires over 50 RDU-based Crewmembers

Introductory one-way fares from RDU start at $49

RDU AIRPORT, N.C., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines opened its fifth base today at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). The new base enables Avelo to significantly expand the affordable, convenient and reliable air service the airline introduced to North Carolina's Research Triangle region last May.

Especially noteworthy is Avelo's transition to Terminal 1. RDU's original terminal represents a substantially more convenient and relaxing airport experience than its substantially larger Terminal 2. Terminal 1 offers Avelo Customers a swift curb-to-gate experience - in contrast to the significantly longer walks and TSA lines found at RDU's Terminal 2. When travelers return from their trip, getting from their plane to baggage claim, and on their way home will be equally fast and seamless.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Since taking flight at RDU last May, we have been very encouraged by the positive response Avelo has received from Raleigh, Durham and the surrounding areas. The opening of our fifth base at RDU marks an important milestone for Avelo and access for The Triangle Region to six new nonstop Florida routes. In addition to bringing more affordable and reliable air service to RDU, the relocation of our gates to Terminal 1 will make traveling with Avelo a substantially more convenient and relaxing experience whether you are departing or arriving RDU. Lastly, Avelo's new base represents a meaningful investment in this growing and vibrant community as we add dozens of local residents to our Crew. The inauguration of our new base and service here is just the beginning."

With the debut of Avelo's new base, Avelo now serves seven nonstop destinations from RDU, including six new popular Florida routes. Avelo began serving Southern Connecticut's most convenient airport, Tweed-New Haven Airport, from RDU last year. Earlier this month, Avelo initiated service to Orlando and Tampa. Beginning tomorrow, Avelo will inaugurate service to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Sarasota-Bradenton and West Palm Beach.

Avelo will be the only airline serving Fort Myers, Sarasota-Bradenton and West Palm Beach nonstop from RDU.

Very low, one-way fares from RDU start at $49*. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com. These routes will operate on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority President and CEO Michael Landguth said, "Avelo's commitment to RDU and The Research Triangle extends beyond adding destinations to creating jobs in our community. We appreciate their investment in our region look forward to a long and successful partnership."

City of Durham Mayor Elaine O'Neal said, "It is my pleasure to welcome Avelo Airlines to the Raleigh-Durham market. Our area has strong travel demand for both business and leisure travel due to a strong economy and many destinations of interest located in The Triangle. It is also my hope that our residents will be able to take advantage of the employment opportunities that will come alongside this new partnership."

Mayor of the Town of Morrisville TJ Cawley said, "We are very excited to have a world class carrier like Avelo available to our diverse residents and businesses. Our towns motto is "Live Connected Live Well" and Avelo will help all of us do both and connect to more of the world. Welcome."

Six New Nonstop Florida Destinations:

Orlando (MCO)

Effective February 2, 2023 – Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

Tampa (TPA)

Effective February 3, 2023 – Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

Fort Lauderdale (FLL)

Effective February 16, 2023 – Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

Fort Myers (RSW)

Effective February 16, 2023 – Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday

Sarasota-Bradenton (SRQ)

Effective February 17, 2023 – Monday, Friday and Saturday

West Palm Beach (PBI)

Effective February 17, 2023 – Monday, Friday and Saturday

Growing Avelo at RDU

Avelo is initially basing one Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737-700 at RDU. The airline has hired approximately 50 RDU-based Crewmembers (employees), including Airport Customers Service, Flight Attendants, Pilots, Aircraft Technical Operations and Maintenance, and Supervisors with more career opportunities still available. Avelo is considering adding a second 737 later this year, enabling additional destinations and RDU-based jobs. Candidates can learn more about Avelo career opportunities by visiting AveloAir.com/Careers.

As a new airline, Avelo is an excellent opportunity for individuals at all stages of their career to join a successful and fast-growing company. Avelo offers competitive compensation, comprehensive healthcare coverage, a company-matching 401K retirement program and free space available air travel on Avelo, among many other benefits. Additionally, Avelo Crewmembers have access to Avelo University, which offers job-readiness training and ongoing career development courses. Grounded in the airline's One Crew Value, Avelo offers an inclusive, collaborative and caring culture.

In addition to RDU, Avelo operates bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO) and the Delaware Valley's Wilmington Airport (ILG).

America's Affordable and Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded with a vision to help its Customers save money and time. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 1.7 million Customers on more than 14,000 flights.

In addition to offering Customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, the American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft currently operating at most of the airports Avelo serves. Customers who value an advance seat assignment can choose from several modestly priced seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. One third of seats on Avelo aircraft are available for Customers who appreciate the comfort of extra legroom.

Avelo serves 33 destinations across the U.S. The airline has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition in air travel by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

At Avelo, every flight is also nonstop. This connection-free travel experience not only provides Avelo Customers with a faster and simpler travel experience, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags. In fact, Avelo has established itself as one of America's most reliable airlines with industry leading on-time, completion factor and checked bag handling performance.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's One Crew Value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 33 popular destinations across the U.S., including its five bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Delaware Valley's Wilmington Airport (ILG) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

About Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU)

The Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority operates Raleigh-Durham International Airport. RDU connects central and eastern North Carolina to the people and places that matter most, serving more than 14 million passengers in 2019. RDU powers our region's economy with a $15.1 billion annual economic impact and supports nearly 100,000 local and regional jobs. RDU was rated in the Top Five in passenger satisfaction among large North American Airports in a 2022 J.D. Power study. Learn more online about the Airport Authority Board, including its monthly meetings.

*Very low, one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $49 to and from RDU for travel completed by August 31, 2023, fares must be booked by February 28, 2023. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $20 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

