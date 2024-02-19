Avelo Airlines Presidents' Day Sale

$35 off round-trip base fares with promo code "PRESDAY"

HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today it is celebrating Presidents' Day by offering travelers $35 off round trip base fares*.

Travelers can take advantage of this special offer by utilizing the promo code "PRESDAY." Travel can be booked at AveloAir.com between February 18 and February 20, 2024. Avelo currently serves 48 destinations spanning 23 states and Puerto Rico.

Avelo Airlines Head of Commercial Trevor Yealy said, "It's Presidents' Day weekend and what better way to celebrate America's favorite pastime – travel – than with this remarkable travel-inspiring incentive. Now is the perfect time for travelers to book their next vacation or long-weekend getaway. With 48 popular destinations to choose from, Avelo offers somewhere for everyone – from sun-soaked beaches, to outdoor adventure destinations, to cultural and entertainment hotspots."

America's Most Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown over 4 million Customers on over 30,000 flights.

Along the way, Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. All Avelo flights are nonstop, and on almost every route at least one airport is a small, easy to use airport. This makes every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 13 and under will always be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Additionally, Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. In 2023, the airline achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the U.S. airline industry and ranked #2 in on-time reliability. These results are based on Anuvu's third-party data platform (the same company and platform utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual best and worst airline ranking, which excluded Avelo as well as other airlines in its coverage that did not meet the publication's size threshold).

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers travelers everyday low fares, time and money-saving convenience, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 16 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 48 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS), and opening in May 2024, the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

