Avelo Airlines Soars into Summer Leading Industry in Operational Reliability

HOUSTON, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the busy summer travel season takes flight, Avelo Airlines continues to lead the U.S. airline industry in operational reliability.

In May, the airline ranked #1 in on-time performance and delivered the lowest flight cancellation rate in the industry – the second straight month Avelo led the industry in both metrics. Additionally, for the first five months of 2024, Avelo climbed to #1 in on-time performance and maintained the second-lowest flight cancellation rate among all U.S. carriers.

These results are reported by Anuvu, a leading aviation data services company also utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual airline ranking. Anuvu's complete industry results and rankings are available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Our team of 1,000 Avelo Crewmembers is relentlessly focused on building the industry's most reliable airline. Our 2024 on-time leadership is substantial validation of our progress towards that goal. Despite flying in some of the most operationally challenging regions of the country, Avelo is consistently getting our Customers where they want to go on-time more than any other airline. As we head into the busy summer travel season, our Customers can have the peace of mind knowing they are placing their trust in the industry leader in operational reliability."

For the month of May, Avelo ranked #1 in on-time performance and achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate among all U.S. carriers. Avelo delivered its #1 on-time performance with 88% of the airline's flights arriving at their destinations within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time – the Department of Transportation's (DOT) standard metric for reporting on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry known as A14. Avelo's A14 eclipsed the industry average of 72.5% and far exceeded the 80% reported by the #2 carrier in May.

Avelo's 0.1% flight cancellation rate in May also led the industry, far ahead of the industry average flight cancellation rate of 1.4%. Out of the 1,504 Avelo flights scheduled to operate last month, the airline cancelled only two flights.

Avelo's 2024 A14 is now 84%, which leads the airline industry and its flight cancellation rate of 0.3% is the second lowest rate through May 2024.

America's Most Convenient Airline

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 4.7 million Customers on over 37,000 flights. Today Avelo serves 53 destinations spanning 24 states and Puerto Rico. In 2024, Avelo has initiated 16 new routes and 11 new destinations – five of which will take flight over the next six weeks (Houston, TX; Lakeland, FL; St. Louis, MO; Traverse City, MI; and Washington, D.C.).

Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice, and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. Every route has at least one small, easy to use airport. This makes every Avelo journey a smooth, easy, and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion, and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 13 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines' purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving people time and money. The Houston-based airline offers travelers time and money-saving convenience, everyday low fares, and a refreshingly smooth, caring, and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 16 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 53 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), and the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

