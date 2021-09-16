Avelo Airlines Takes Off for Vegas

The flight operates four days per week utilizing Boeing Next Generation 737-800 aircraft. The inaugural nonstop flight from Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport (STS) to McCarran International Airport (LAS) will be the only nonstop scheduled service between the North Bay Area and the entertainment capital of the world. With the addition of LAS to its network, Avelo will now fly to two highly coveted destinations from STS: Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said "Getting to Vegas from the North Bay is now easier and more affordable than ever. We're excited to take flight today to this popular vacation and entertainment destination. The addition of Las Vegas to our existing service to Los Angeles, demonstrates our commitment to providing more choice and convenient access to the places our customers want to go at everyday low fares."

Avelo's first flight departs STS today at 10:05 a.m., arriving LAS at 11:45 a.m. The returning flight will depart LAS today at 12:25 p.m., arriving STS at 2:05 p.m. Effective today, these flights will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The Entertainment Capital of the World

As one of North America's leading business and leisure destinations, Las Vegas offers something for everyone, including unrivaled entertainment and nightlife, exhilarating sporting events, world-famous hotels and dining experiences, casinos, shopping and more. Beyond the strip, outdoor adventures, family friendly activities, top-rated golf courses and iconic attractions await visitors of all ages.

"We are pleased to welcome Avelo Airlines to McCarran International Airport and wish them great success with their Las Vegas air service," said Chris Jones, McCarran International Airport airport chief marketing officer. "Whether travelers are looking for the entertainment of Las Vegas or the allures of wine country, Avelo's new nonstop flights make these desirable destinations more accessible."

The New Way To Las Vegas and Los Angeles

STS is a small hometown airport experience where Customers enjoy smaller crowds, shorter walking distance from curb to gate, and quicker TSA lines. Whether arriving or departing, STS offers a smooth hassle-free travel experience - Customers arrive at their destination refreshed and ready to go.

"It is with great excitement and honor that Avelo Airlines is reconnecting two world class destinations together with their unique brand of customer service and affordability," said Jon Stout, airport manager at Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport. "This new flight is a testament to our growing partnership and the strong response from customers to their 141 days of serving Sonoma County with more choices in convenient travel."

Avelo's everyday low fares have no change or cancellation fees. There is also no charge for Customers who choose to make reservations by phone. Additionally, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and for bringing a pet in the cabin.

The single-class, fuel-efficient 189-seat 737-800 mainline jets Avelo operates from STS offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the regional aircraft historically serving STS. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

A Different and Better Travel Experience

Avelo became America's first new scheduled airline in nearly 15 years when it initiated service on April 28, 2021 from its first base at Los Angeles' most convenient and popular airport -- Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). The airline – which offers a more convenient, caring and affordable experience – serves 10 popular destinations across the Western U.S.

In early November, Avelo will begin serving Customers in Connecticut from its first East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). The airline will initially fly between HVN and five popular Florida destinations – Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Palm Beach and Tampa.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in a "One Crew" mindset that promotes teamwork, kindness and, above all, doing the right thing. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers provide a smooth, enjoyable, reliable and caring experience for its Customers.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, surprisingly low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Avelo Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves many popular destinations across the Western U.S., including its base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), and starting this fall, Avelo will begin serving Connecticut from its first East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). For more information visit AveloAir.com.

About Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport (STS)

Located in the heart of Northern California's world-renowned wine country, STS offers a hassle-free experience with shorter lines and an easier commute for North Bay residents, the Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport also features convenient ground transportation, easy and affordable parking with 2-hours free and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, the on-site Sky Lounge Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, and Costeaux on the Go. For additional airport information, visit sonomacountyairport.org.

About McCarran International Airport (LAS)

McCarran International Airport is conveniently located just 2 miles from Las Vegas Boulevard and 3.5 miles from the Las Vegas Convention Center, with most hotels located within a 15-minute drive from the airport. McCarran currently has nonstop service from 120 cities in the U.S., with direct flights to and from Mexico. For more information visit mccarran.com.

*The one-way $29 introductory fare includes government taxes and fees. The fare is available on a limited number of flights and seats – and purchased by September 29, 2021 for travel completed by January 11, 2022. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

Media Contacts

Avelo Airlines

Courtney Goff

[email protected]

Jim Olson

[email protected]

Sonoma County Airport

Adam Borovkoff

[email protected]

McCarren International Airport

Chris Jones

[email protected]

SOURCE Avelo Airlines

Related Links

https://www.aveloair.com

