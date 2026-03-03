Aven Hospitality Announces MCP Enablement Across Its Platform, Strengthening Hotels' Position in AI-Driven Discovery

New capability enables hotels to participate directly in AI-driven discovery and booking

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aven Hospitality announced today Model Context Protocol (MCP) enablement across its platform, a move designed to help hotels compete as AI begins to influence how travelers search and book. By embedding MCP capabilities directly within its SynXis Central Reservation System (CRS) and Booking Engine, Aven Hospitality is enabling hotels to securely share verified rates, availability, and content with AI-driven discovery platforms without requiring custom integrations at the property level.

As conversational and AI-powered tools begin shaping the top of the booking funnel, most hotel systems remain optimized for traditional web and marketplace distribution. Direct integration with AI platforms often requires custom development and ongoing technical maintenance, creating structural barriers for individual properties.

Aven Hospitality's approach removes that barrier at the platform level. Through MCP enablement, hotels using Aven's CRS and Booking Engine can make their official rates, availability, and amenities discoverable and consistent across AI-driven surfaces without bespoke integrations. Pricing and final transactions remain under hotel control.

As part of this broader initiative, Aven Hospitality is working with partners across the AI ecosystem to strengthen data governance, system integration, and scalable distribution models. The goal is to ensure that hotels can connect to emerging AI platforms through a structured, open foundation rather than fragmented, one-off integrations. This work extends beyond MCP enablement and reflects Aven's long-term commitment to modernizing hotel infrastructure for an AI-influenced distribution environment.

"AI is reshaping how travelers discover and transact with hotels, but most industry infrastructure was never designed for an agent-driven world," said Amy Read, VP of Innovation. "Hotels should not have to build fragmented integrations just to stay visible. By embedding MCP directly into our platform, we're creating a scalable foundation that allows hotels to participate in AI-driven discovery while maintaining control over their data, pricing, and guest relationships."

Aven Hospitality will begin engaging select hotel chains in an MCP Early Access Program in Q2 2026, followed by broader participation. The phased rollout will validate performance in live environments and position hotels to expand their participation as AI-driven travel discovery continues to grow.

"As discovery channels evolve, infrastructure readiness becomes a strategic priority," said Mark Hollyhead, Chief Transformation Officer. "If hotels are not structurally connected to emerging AI platforms, they risk losing visibility. Our focus is ensuring they remain accurate, competitive, and in control as distribution continues to shift."

The announcement underscores Aven Hospitality's broader platform modernization strategy and its commitment to helping hotels compete in an AI-influenced distribution environment.

About Aven Hospitality

Aven Hospitality, formerly Sabre Hospitality Solutions, is an independent global technology and SaaS leader in the hospitality industry, powering how hotels sell, distribute, and deliver guest experiences. SynXis, the leading global hospitality commerce and distribution platform, coordinates hotel information across 600+ integrations to ensure accuracy, consistency, and competitiveness wherever travelers discover, compare, and book. Trusted by 35,000+ hotels across 190+ countries, Aven Hospitality serves as the connective layer behind many of the world's most iconic brands, simplifying complexity behind the scenes so hoteliers can operate with confidence today and stay ready for what's next.

