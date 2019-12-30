Aventiv Technologies Welcomes Evon Jones, Chief Information Officer

DALLAS, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventiv Technologies today announced that Evon Jones has been appointed Chief Information Officer for the organization. Jones will report directly to President Dave Abel, contributing to customer-facing products and corporate information technology.

As CIO, Jones will support all brands under the Aventiv Technologies umbrella, focusing on improving processes, creating more efficiencies and fueling technology to increase consumer value through consistent positive brand engagement.

"First-to-market solutions, innovative development and acquisitions of industry-leading technology are the pillars of our success," said Dave Abel, President of Aventiv Technologies. "Evon's role is to transform how we align those technologies to increase customer value, reduce operational costs and concentrate on driving innovation. However, it's his sincerity and tenacious character that has even further ignited my excitement for the future of this organization."

Jones joins the Aventiv organization with more than 20 years of executive-level IT management experience with consumer brands including Hallmark, Liz Claiborne, The Dial Corporation, Bausch and Lomb, and American Express.

About Aventiv Technologies

Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Aventiv Technologies is the parent company for Securus Technologies, JPay and AllPaid. With nearly 2,000 associates, Aventiv serves the public sector by applying technology solutions to make complex connections more secure and simpler than ever before. For more information, please visit www.Aventiv.com

