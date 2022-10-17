Aventon Companies Continues Its Growth on the West Coast of Florida with a New Apartment Community Set to Debut in Wesley Chapel

Aventon Meadow Pointe will be a 360-Unit Property, Surrounding Two Lakes

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventon Companies, a prominent, vertically integrated, multifamily developer with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, is continuing its expansion in the Tampa Bay region with the unveiling of Aventon Meadow Pointe. The community will be a 360-unit, four-story, Class A development, located at 4727 Meadow Pointe Boulevard.

Poised to become the premier luxury apartment asset within the region, Aventon Meadow Pointe will be located adjacent to State Route 54 approximately three miles from I-75, offering convenient access to downtown Tampa, Westshore, Clearwater and St. Petersburg. Spanning 17 acres, the development will boast one, two and three-bedroom units with Aventon Companies' trademark state-of-the-art finishes. On-site amenities include a lakeside pool, game room housing billiards and shuffleboard, remote working lounge with five private offices and conference/podcast room, and both a pet spa and dog park. A fitness center with a flex studio will provide convenient on-site access for wellness. A pier will also be located on one of the two lakes in the center of the Property.

"The Tampa Metro area enjoys one of the fastest growing populations in the entire country yet is also one of the most underserved communities in terms of housing. Strong apartment demand and limited supply additions in the Wesley Chapel submarket have compressed multifamily vacancy rates to a tight 4.7%" said Sean Flanagan, Senior Development Director.

Aventon Meadow Pointe's buildings were designed by Scott + Cormia, with interior design by Beasley & Henley. The community is expected to begin leasing in 2024. Since 2019, Aventon Companies has assembled an impressive $2 billion portfolio of ground-up developments bringing over 9,000 Aventon-branded apartment homes to Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and the Mid-Atlantic.

Aventon Companies acquires, develops, and manages multifamily communities in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic with regional offices in West Palm Beach, FL, Tampa, FL, Orlando, FL, Raleigh, NC and Bethesda, MD. To learn more, visit www.aventoncompanies.com.

