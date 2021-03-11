Avenue of the Arts, Inc. Announces Upcoming Retirement Of President and CEO Paul S. Beideman; Board To Launch Search For Successor

Stated AAI Board Chair Semingson, "Since he joined us in 2012, Paul's contributions as President and CEO have literally solidified the organization's position and public perception as the primary advocate for Philadelphia's main cultural corridor, and center of our vibrant arts and culture community. His leadership has enabled us to work closely with Avenue stakeholders as well as city and state legislatures to benefit both the Avenue and the City of Philadelphia, and bring in funding to allow us to reach and exceed our goals."

Focusing on three priorities-- capital reinvestment; keeping the Avenue clean, safe and inviting; and marketing outreach to drive traffic – Beideman has spearheaded AAI's efforts to improve and enhance the Avenue, such as:

New intersections and crosswalks at Chestnut, Sansom, Moravian and Walnut Streets

and Walnut Streets Landscaping, maintaining and upgrading the look and presence of the Avenue, including the installation of LED lighting on Victorian masts

Expanding the Friends of the Avenue of the Arts to over 2500 members; and establishing AAI's now annual Visionary Award gala

Mr. Beideman, who recently has been appointed Chair of Widener University's Board of Trustees, began his 40 year career in banking at the Philadelphia Savings Society in 1971 and became the Senior Vice President of Community Banking. He joined Mellon Bank in 1989, where he was the Chairman of Mellon's Mid-Atlantic Region, Executive Vice President of Retail Financial Services and a member of Mellon's Senior Management Committee. From 2003 until 2012 he served as President and CEO of Associated Banc-Corp, a $35 billion institution based in Wisconsin.

A graduate of Millersville University and a 1979 graduate of Widener University with a master's degree in finance, he and his wife, Caroline, have established the Beideman Visiting Scholar program within the Leadership Institute. In 2016 he was honored with the Philadelphia Business Journal's Distinguished Directors Award.

In addition to his involvement with Widener and AAI, he has served on the boards of many other nonprofits including the Philadelphia Zoo, Philadelphia Academies, The Greater Philadelphia Urban Affairs Coalition, University of Wisconsin Green Bay, the Make A Wish Foundation and President's Council of the Natural Lands Trust.

Avenue of the Arts, Inc. is the organization that champions investment on the Avenue of the Arts, Philadelphia's theater and cultural arts district. One of America's great streets, the Avenue is an economic engine for both the city and the region. It generates over $1 billion annually in economic impact from performance venues, hotels, restaurants, schools and residents, attracts more than 2.5 million visitors each year, and plays a critical role in helping to keep Philadelphia's cultural community vibrant and thriving.

