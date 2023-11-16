Avenues New York and Avenues São Paulo join Nord Anglia Education

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools group Nord Anglia Education announced today that two of the world's top independent schools — Avenues New York and Avenues São Paulo — have joined its global network following receipt of the necessary approvals.

The two Avenues schools — known for their teaching and learning innovation — have officially become part of the Nord Anglia Education family, which now comprises 87 international and bilingual schools across 33 countries.

Graduates from both schools gain acceptance into the world's top colleges and universities including Harvard, Stanford, Yale, University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, Universidade de São Paulo and more.

Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer of Nord Anglia Education, said: "We are delighted that Avenues New York and Avenues São Paulo are now officially part of the Nord Anglia family. They are two exceptional schools with well-deserved reputations for innovative teaching and learning, and we look forward to working together to help our students achieve more than they ever imagined possible."

Over 3,000 students from both Avenues schools will have access to Nord Anglia's exclusive opportunities and experiences. They will benefit from collaborations with world-leading institutions such as UNICEF , The Juilliard School , the Massachusetts Institute of Technology , and IMG Academy , while connecting with thousands of classmates globally through technology-enabled learning via Nord Anglia's Global Campus platform.

While Avenues New York and Avenues São Paulo have joined Nord Anglia Education, Avenues Shenzhen, Avenues Silicon Valley, and Avenues Online remain under existing management.

About Nord Anglia Education

As a leading international schools organisation, we are shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with innovative technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.



No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child, go to nordangliaeducation.com.

