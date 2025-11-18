Four Nord Anglia Schools Recognised for Excellence in 2025 Tes Awards for International Schools Shortlist

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools group Nord Anglia Education announced today that four of its schools have been shortlisted for the Tes Awards for International Schools 2025, which celebrate excellence and recognise initiatives that make a real difference in teaching, learning, and wellbeing.

The British International School Bratislava – Teaching Initiative of the Year

Nord Anglia Education champions metacognition as a core learning strategy across its schools, helping its students develop self-awareness and independent thinking. In recognition of her pioneering work in bringing metacognition to life in mathematics lessons, Jude Boyd, Primary Teacher and Learning Leader at the British International School Bratislava, has been shortlisted for the Teaching Initiative of the Year.

She developed 'The Superpower Card', a hands-on classroom tool that embeds metacognitive strategies into daily mathematics lessons. The resource uses thought-provoking questions to help students reflect on their learning, deepen understanding, and tackle complex maths problems with confidence.

Jude's approach has transformed classroom practice, shifting the focus to critical thinking and independence. Her work empowers students to take ownership of their learning, making reflection an everyday habit.

British Vietnamese International School Ho Chi Minh City (BVIS HCMC) – Student Mental Health Initiative of the Year

BVIS HCMC has been shortlisted for an initiative to create a connected, whole-school wellbeing pathway. This personalised and sustainable approach focuses on proactive strategies to help every learner feel understood, supported, and set up for success, while also helping with the early identification of potential wellbeing challenges.

The school's wellbeing pathway integrates multiple proactive programmes, including "mood tracking" through the YouHQ digital wellbeing platform, tutor strategies using ARTiculate teaching techniques, as well as groups focused on PSHE (Personal, Social, Health, and Economic) education.

The combination of yoga and martial arts in core PE wellbeing sessions — extended through a Wellbeing Warriors club — gives students practical tools for managing stress and building resilience.

Trained student leaders also play a key role in the initiative, modelling positive mental health awareness and acting as a bridge between teachers and students.

Each strand complements the others, creating a seamless journey that begins with prevention — reducing risks before they arise — and continues through targeted intervention and sustained support.

Dover Court International School – Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award

Dover Court in Singapore has been shortlisted for its Student Inclusion Ambassador Programme, which champions inclusion and raises awareness of neurodiversity.

Over 70 Year 12 students were trained as Inclusion Ambassadors this year to lead initiatives promoting awareness and advocacy. Activities include Inclusive Sports Tournaments, a Buddy Reading Programme, and student-led workshops on neurodiversity for Years 7–11.

The impact has been considerable so far, with 91% of participants reporting that the initiative has improved their understanding of neurodiversity, while 94% have expressed interest in further initiatives.

The inclusion training is also embedded into the school's Culture & Community Week, supported by a multidisciplinary team of specialists and ongoing parent engagement.

Two of Dover Court's Inclusion Ambassadors, Juliet and Jocelyn in Year 13, spoke at Nord Anglia Education's Neurodiversity Conference, hosted at St Andrews International School Bangkok earlier this year.

Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi (NAS Abu Dhabi) – Staff Wellbeing Initiative of the Year

NAS Abu Dhabi has been shortlisted for its Staff #MEtime programme, an integral part of the school's broader Flexible Day model centred around wellbeing. By rethinking the structure of the school day, the school has designed a model that gives students, teachers, support colleagues, and families the flexibility they need to prioritise their wellbeing.

For teachers and support colleagues, #MEtime offers a weekly hour to start the day later, allowing time for rest, exercise, family connections, or simply a slower start to the morning. This flexibility enhances work-life balance, reduces stress, and helps teachers feel more energised and prepared to support students.

By aligning colleague, student, and family wellbeing, #MEtime creates a positive ripple effect throughout the school, encouraging a culture of connection, balance, and emotional resilience. This initiative has led to high engagement, focus, and strong relationships across the school community.

Dr Elise Ecoff, Chief Education Officer at Nord Anglia Education, said: "Being shortlisted for the TES awards is a testament to the extraordinary innovation and commitment within our schools. Whether it's pioneering approaches to wellbeing, championing inclusion, or transforming teaching practice, our educators and students are shaping what excellence in international education looks like both today and for the future."

Dan Worth, International Editor of Tes Magazine and chair of the judges of the Tes Awards for International Schools, said: "A huge congratulations to all the schools and individuals shortlisted for these awards. The volume of entries we received, coupled with the depth of quality, meant it was no easy task for our judges to create the shortlist we are now proud to share. We look forward to celebrating the winners next month and saying thank you to educators everywhere for the amazing work they do day-in, day-out."

The Tes Awards for International Schools are judged by an independent panel of educators and experts. This year's winners are expected to be announced on 9 December.

